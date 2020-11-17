SENSO Gets Listed on Poloniex To Drive Crypto Mass Adoption Through Top-Tier VR Experiences

As a result of this listing, clients of Poloniex will gain immediate access to the following trading pairs: SENSO/BTC and SENSO/USDT.

SENSO — The Currency of Next-Generation Entertainment

SENSO is an Ethereum-based token designed to be used within Sensorium Galaxy — the world's most advanced social VR platform. Developed in collaboration with globally acclaimed artists, producers, and media companies, the alternate universe of Sensorium Galaxy brings people together through immersive, high-end VR entertainment.

Top-charting artists like David Guetta, Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, and Sergei Polunin are already part of the Sensorium Galaxy platform. Jay-Z's music streaming service TIDAL has also entered into a partnership agreement to allow their listed artists to distribute content on Sensorium Galaxy. TIDAL owns $7 million worth of SENSO tokens.

Users from all over the world can access VR shows of these and many other artists through SENSO — the in-platform currency of the Sensorium Galaxy ecosystem. Apart from paying for tickets, users can also use SENSO to purchase limited-edition avatars and add-ons to make their virtual representation truly unique. By the end of 2022, the company expects that more than 1.8 million users would use SENSO tokens to access high-quality VR content on Sensorium Galaxy.

Brian Kean, Sensorium Corporation CCO: "Lack of quality content in the VR space has prevented this unique industry to skyrocket for years. Sensorium Galaxy solves this problem by partnering with the world's best artists to develop mind-blowing virtual experiences. And SENSO takes a leading part in this entertainment revolution, which would bring millions into the ever-evolving crypto world. Getting listed on Poloniex is a step forward towards our goal."

The public release of Sensorium Galaxy is scheduled for H1 2021. Users will be able to access through VR headsets (HTC Vive, Oculus Rift S and Valve Index), PCs and mobile devices.

SENSO tokens are also featured on leading cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bittrex, Kucoin, Bitcoin.com, and HitBTC.

About Sensorium Corporation

Founded in 2018 by Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of the Sensorium Galaxy platform and supplies it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.

Since its foundation, Sensorium Corporation has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

Website: https://sensoriumxr.com

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy is a multi-user social VR platform that redefines the way people interact with each other and experience the arts. In the alternate universe of Sensorium Galaxy, users immerse themselves in exciting new worlds to get together with their loved ones, meet new people, and take part in unique virtual activities.

The Galaxy is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are Yann Pissenem, the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.

In essence, Sensorium Galaxy is the evolution of social networking taking users far beyond today's one-dimensional digital experiences.

Website: https://sensoriumgalaxy.com/

About Poloniex

Poloniex is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers margin trading, lending and staking, with support for over 100 spot trading pairs and 25+ margin trading pairs. Founded in 2014, Poloniex is known for its robust security, low fees, 24/7 customer support and the storage of most customer funds offline.

Website: https://poloniex.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1335453/Sensorium.jpg

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation