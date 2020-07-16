Sensodyne® Launches New Sensitivity and Gum Toothpaste and Serves up a Sweet Partnership with Actress and Cookbook Author Tiffani Thiessen

WARREN, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare today announced the nationwide launch of Sensodyne® Sensitivity and Gum, a new dual action toothpaste with a low abrasion formula that's specifically designed to help people with both teeth sensitivity and gum problems. Sensodyne® Sensitivity & Gum builds a protective layer over sensitive areas, while targeting and removing plaque bacteria associated with gingivitis to help reduce swollen, bleeding gums.

To support the launch of Sensodyne® Sensitivity and Gum, GSK welcomes Tiffani Thiessen – actress, cookbook author and sensitivity sufferer – as its new spokeswoman. Thiessen will promote the brand's new food focused "Take a Bite Out of Life" campaign, while also sharing her sensitivity story.

Thiessen is one of the 50% of people globally who suffer from tooth sensitivity while also dealing with gum issues, making her passions difficult due to interruptions¹. Thiessen's participation in Sensodyne's "Take a Bite Out of Life" campaign aims to raise awareness about sensitive teeth and gum problems so more people can embrace the things that they love, no matter what life throws at them.

"I've always had sensitive teeth, I can even remember as a kid biting something cold and feeling that sensitive tingle," said Thiessen. "Using a toothpaste like Sensodyne® Sensitivity and Gum has really helped me enjoy all the things I love to eat while also taking care of my teeth and my smile."

Like Thiessen, a third of Americans strongly agree that food has always been their favorite way to bring loved ones together, according to new research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Sensodyne*. The 2,000-person study revealed how people use food to connect with loved ones—regardless of the circumstance. Other key takeaways revealed:

People pass the time with food-related activities during the pandemic: Most revealed that they enjoy learning a new recipe (44%), but other activities respondents enjoyed are watching an online cooking show or live stream (39%), delivering food to those in the community (26%) and attending virtual dinner parties (26%).

Most revealed that they enjoy learning a new recipe (44%), but other activities respondents enjoyed are watching an online cooking show or live stream (39%), delivering food to those in the community (26%) and attending virtual dinner parties (26%). People are willing to deal with discomfort if it means enjoying the food they love: 41% deal with discomfort 1-3 times/week and 32% deal with discomfort 4-6 times/week, all in the name of enjoying their favorite foods.

41% deal with discomfort 1-3 times/week and 32% deal with discomfort 4-6 times/week, all in the name of enjoying their favorite foods. People are vocal about teeth sensitivities to cold temperatures: 48% revealed that they experience this sensitivity, which ranked higher than other commonly talked about food sensitivities, such as general digestive discomfort with certain foods (43%), heartburn (36%), trouble digesting dairy (33%), acid reflux (32%), and food allergies (25%).

48% revealed that they experience this sensitivity, which ranked higher than other commonly talked about food sensitivities, such as general digestive discomfort with certain foods (43%), heartburn (36%), trouble digesting dairy (33%), acid reflux (32%), and food allergies (25%). People are changing their eating habits to combat sensitivity: 40% admitted to eating slower to combat sensitivity issues; more than half will even go as far as eating ice cream out of the bowl (55%) vs. in a cone (16%) so they can enjoy the frozen treat longer.

The "Take a Bite Out of Life" campaign will bring consumers fun, food focused content including the brand's second annual Fooji ice cream giveaway kicking off on National Ice Cream Day (July 19th) and Coneheads an all-new, original series that dives into the diverse world of ice cream, in partnership with Complex.

Thiessen will encourage other suffers to join her in taking control and "Take a Bite Out of Life", reminding individuals that teeth and gum sensitivities shouldn't stop them from enjoying life.

Part of the Sensodyne® portfolio, new Sensodyne® Sensitivity and Gum is available online and at major retail stores nationwide. To learn more about how to reduce tooth sensitivity visit sensodyne.com and follow Sensodyne on Twitter and Facebook.

*Methodological Notes

This online survey of 2,000 U.S. adults was commissioned by Sensodyne and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between May 10, 2020 and May 12, 2020. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.

References

1) Ipsos incidence data 2015. Exc. Medicines.

