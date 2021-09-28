Sensodyne® Repair and Protect with Deep Repair is Proud to Deliver a Minty & Whitening Toothpaste, Just in Time for National Coffee Day

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare (LSE/NYSE: GSK) is raising a cup – or two – of coffee to celebrate enjoying life's simple pleasures without the interruption of tooth sensitivity. Joy – something we haven't had much of throughout the pandemic – is all about feeling good in small and seemingly simple moments, but for those who suffer from sensitive teeth, something as little as enjoying a cup of coffee might not be so joyful.

Wednesday, September 29 is National Coffee Day and Sensodyne, the #1-dentist recommended toothpaste brand for sensitive teeth, has launched Repair and Protect with Deep Repair, a toothpaste for those with dentin hypersensitivity so they can enjoy a cup of coffee from their favorite café.

Americans agree that their morning cup of coffee is the most important thing needed to start the day, and hot coffee remains superior to iced coffee. According to research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Sensodyne®*, the 2,000-person study also found that:

HOT, HOT, HOT: 43% of people surveyed prefer hot coffee to the 34% of people who prefer iced coffee.

43% of people surveyed prefer hot coffee to the 34% of people who prefer iced coffee. COFFEE TIME = ME TIME : 55% of people surveyed prefer to enjoy their coffee alone, followed by grabbing a cup with friends or family, and then at a café.

: 55% of people surveyed prefer to enjoy their coffee alone, followed by grabbing a cup with friends or family, and then at a café. CAFFEINE CRAZED: 42% admitted that over the past year their daily coffee intake has increased.

Sensodyne Repair and Protect with Deep Repair is scientifically proven to go deep within the dentin tubules1** and provides clinically significant sensitivity relief with twice daily brushing2. Your caffeine addiction likely isn't going anywhere, but your tooth sensitivity doesn't have to stay.

For people with sensitive teeth, hot or cold beverages can unexpectedly trigger a jolt of nerve pain.

"Tooth sensitivity is something many people struggle with but by switching to Sensodyne, you can manage unwanted tooth sensitivities and get the protection you need," said GSK Oral Care expert, Monica Biga. "It also provides a variety of benefits such as cavity protection, breath freshening, and whitening. Sensodyne helps people maintain a healthy smile and get back to enjoying coffee without the pain of sensitivity!"

YouTube creators such as The Try Guys, Slice N Rice, The Icing Artist, Adam Ragusea and more will encourage others who suffer from tooth sensitivity to also take control of their oral care by switching to Sensodyne®, reminding individuals that tooth sensitivity shouldn't stop them from enjoying the little moments, and let them get back to enjoying the drinks they love.

Sensodyne® Repair and Protect with Deep Repair contains stannous fluoride, which creates a reparative†*** layer over exposed dentin for lasting dentin hypersensitivity protection2***, it provides effective lasting relief from the twinge of sensitivity*** and offers everyday cavity protection.

As part of the Sensodyne® portfolio, Repair and Protect with Deep Repair is available online and at major retail stores nationwide. To learn more about how to get relief for your sensitive teeth, visit sensodyne.com and follow Sensodyne® on Twitter and Facebook.

About Sensodyne®

Sensodyne is the #1 dentist-recommended toothpaste brand for sensitive teeth. Sensodyne has created unique formulations to help people overcome tooth sensitivity pain*** and maintain healthy teeth, while still providing varied benefits such as cavity protection, whitening and breath freshening.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

About GSK

GlaxoSmithKline – one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies – is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. For company information visit: http://www.gsk.com.

*Methodological Notes

This online survey of 2,000 U.S. Americans was commissioned by Sensodyne and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between June 15, 2021 and June 18, 2021. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by OnePoll, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.

Sources

1 In vitro report number G7322/014; GSK data on file; 2020.

2 Parkinson et al; Am J Dent; 2015; 28 (4): 190-196.

3 OnePoll Uninterrupted Joy and Summer Moments Online Survey; GSK data on file; 2021.

**As shown in an in vitro study.

***With twice daily brushing.

†Sensodyne Repair & Protect is intended for relief of occasional dentin hypersensitivity that occurs when sensitive teeth are exposed to hot or cold substances. It contains stannous fluoride, a well-established, effective tooth desensitizer with remineralization properties. There is general scientific consensus that occluding exposed dentin effectively relieves the occasional pain of dentin hypersensitivity.

Contact:

Jessica Moschella

[email protected]

SOURCE GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.gsk.com

