Sensor Data Analytics Market is expected to display a steady growth of 14% due to the growing number of internet users | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Sensor Data Analytics Market was valued at more than USD 10 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Component (Hardware and Software); Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, BFSI, and Telecommunication) Region/Country.

The sensor data analytics market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Sensor Data Analytics market. The sensor data analytics market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the sensor data analytics market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Sensor data analytics is a technique for analyzing the data collected by the data sensor. The output of a device that detects and reacts to some kind of input from the physical environment is called sensor data. The output could be used to direct a process, supply data or input to another system, etc. Almost any physical element may be found with sensors. The growing adoption of sensor data analytics is mainly attributed to the growing prominence of artificial intelligence across different industries. Artificial intelligence can be used to automate the data processing collected by the sensor. Moreover, the rising demand for wearables and IoT, in general, is expected to significantly influence the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to comparitech, in 2021, the number of total connected devices reached 10 billion. Furthermore, the growing technological advancements in the artificial intelligence industry is also expected to surge the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the market include TATA Consultancy Services Limited, IBM, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Schneider Electric, Verizon, Talend.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The Sensor data analytics market has been significantly positively influenced by the covid as the sensor data analytics technologies were used for the patient screenings and to collected data of the covid affected people to curb the spread of the virus.

The global sensor data analytics market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The hardware segment is expected to achieve a larger share in 2020 and is expected to maintain during the forecast period. The demand for hardware platforms is significantly impacted by the rapid rise in the use of sensor nodes, routers, and gateways to build a network infrastructure for various customer segments. Additionally, sensors have an advantage over other components due to their ease of deployment in technologically inaccessible locations.

Based on application the market is segmented into applications manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, BFSI, and telecommunication. The healthcare segment is expected to achieve a significant market share in 2021. Factors, including the rapid rise in the cost of medical care, the growing demand for better clinical outcomes, the significant need for better patient care, are expected to drive the market during the analysis time period. Moreover, in healthcare centers, the use of sensor data analytics helps with better patient management, which in turn leads to better patient care, increased operational productivity, and reduced workload on doctors is expected to significantly influence the market during the forecast period.

Sensor Data Analytics Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to dominate the sensor data analytics market and is expected to maintain this during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) within industries and technological advancements in the Information and communication technology (ICT) sector in the region. Moreover, the growth of the sensor data analytics industry is being helped by research and innovation and the development of wireless sensors for use in consumer electronics and healthcare, as well as the rising demand for predictive analytics for forecasting and machine learning in various industries.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the sensor data analytics market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the sensor data analytics market?

Which factors are influencing the sensor data analytics market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the sensor data analytics market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the sensor data analytics market?

What are the demanding global regions of the sensor data analytics market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

