Sensor Data Analytics Market to Accrue $45.2 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 14.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Escalating demand for wearables and a surge in the launching of new sensors drive the growth of the global sensor data analytics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Sensor Data Analytics Market by Offering (Solution, Service), by Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud), by Model (Ad-hoc Sensor Analytics, Real-time Sensor Analytics), by Analytics Technique (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics), by Tool Type (Dashboard & Data Visualization, Data Mining & Warehousing, Self-Service Tools, Reporting, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Utilties, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global sensor data analytics industry was estimated at $11.8 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $45.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Escalating demand for wearables and a surge in the launching of new sensors drive the growth of the global sensor data analytics market. Furthermore, increment in the application of visual real-time sensor data will boost the expansion of the market. Nevertheless, huge installation costs and lack of availability of skilled persons will hinder the market growth. In addition, lack of awareness about sensor data analytics will impede the growth of the global industry. However, the onset of the internet of things and the launching of improved sensors will open new vistas of growth for the global market.

Download Report Sample (450 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4434

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global sensor data analytics market due to the ability of sensor data analytics to accurately diagnose COVID-19 patients through its use in CT scan technology.

A large number of firms started work-from-home activities for employees during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic. This created a huge demand for cloud-based sensor data analytics for effectively managing key data of firms, thereby generating lucrative opportunities for growth for the global market.

Governments of various countries used sensor data analytics for updating real-time data of COVID-19 patients and making actionable insights from the data.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the sensor data analytics market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4434

The real-time sensor analytics segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on the model, the real-time sensor analytics segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global sensor data analytics market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the ability of real-time sensor analytics in fulfilling a variety of needs including workflow enhancement, understanding consumer behavior, and knowing climate change. Furthermore, the real-time sensor analytics segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 15.91% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analysis other segments such as ad-hoc sensor analytics.

The predictive analytics segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

On basis of the analytical technique, the predictive analytics segment is set to contribute nearly two-fifths of the global sensor data analytics market in 2031. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 15.59% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the ability of predictive analytics in alerting businesses about the likelihood of the event occurring as well as outcome occurrence. The report also includes other segments such as descriptive analytics and prescriptive analytics.

The manufacturing segment to dominate the global market by 2031

In terms of the industry vertical, the manufacturing segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global sensor data analytics industry share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The expansion of this segment over the forecast timeline is due to an increment in automation and digitalization trends in the manufacturing industry. However, the healthcare segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 16.9% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental surge can be due to the massive use of sensor data analytics in healthcare and medicine, complex medical diagnoses, and healthcare insurance fraud detection.

North America to retain global market domination over 2022-2031

By Region, North America contributed notably in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global sensor data analytics market in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to higher spending on data analytics and data processing solutions in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 17.14% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in penetration of sensor data analytics in the region due to the rapid digital and economic transformation witnessed in the Asia-Pacific region.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4434

Major market players

Agt International Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

FogHorn Systems, Inc.

Google Inc.

General Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Schneider Electric SE

Seeq Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services

Talend

Verizon Communications Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global sensor data analytics market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Mobile Value-Added Services Market Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2030

Industrial Automation Market Expected to Reach $443.5 Billion by 2031

Network function virtualization Market Expected to Reach $180.67 Billion by 2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research