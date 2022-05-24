Sensor Fusion Market to Record 18. 36 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022|MEMS Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Sensor Fusion Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Sensor Fusion Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Sensor Fusion Market 2022-2026: Scope

The sensor fusion market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the significant trends in the market?

Increasing design complexity is one of the key sensor fusion market trends that is positively impacting the market growth.

The sensor fusion market size is predicted to surge to USD 5.79 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 19.14%.

Analog Devices Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., ASM International, BASELABS GmbH, CEVA Inc., Continental AG, Hitachi Ltd., and Infineon Technologies AG are some of the major market participants.

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Sensor Fusion Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Technology

MEMS



Non MEMS

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Sensor Fusion Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The decline in sensor prices, increasing adoption of ADAS systems, and the rising adoption of 5G technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as system reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance of autonomous features may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

For additional information on the drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Sensor Fusion Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sensor fusion market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sensor fusion market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sensor fusion market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sensor fusion market vendors

Sensor Fusion Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.36 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., ASM International, BASELABS GmbH, CEVA Inc., Continental AG, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Lam Research Corp., LeddarTech Inc., MEMSIC (Tianjin) Co. Ltd., Nikon Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Senion AB, STMicroelectronics International NV, TDK Corp., and Tokyo Electron Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 MEMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on MEMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on MEMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on MEMS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on MEMS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non MEMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non MEMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non MEMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Non MEMS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non MEMS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BASELABS GmbH

Exhibit 89: BASELABS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: BASELABS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: BASELABS GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 92: BASELABS GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 93: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 96: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.5 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 98: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 99: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 101: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.6 MEMSIC ( Tianjin ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Exhibit 103: MEMSIC ( Tianjin ) Co. Ltd. - Overview

) Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 104: MEMSIC ( Tianjin ) Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

) Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 105: MEMSIC ( Tianjin ) Co. Ltd. - Key news

) Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 106: MEMSIC ( Tianjin ) Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 107: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 108: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 110: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 111: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 112: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 114: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 ROHM Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 119: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 STMicroelectronics International NV

Exhibit 121: STMicroelectronics International NV - Overview



Exhibit 122: STMicroelectronics International NV - Business segments



Exhibit 123: STMicroelectronics International NV - Key news



Exhibit 124: STMicroelectronics International NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: STMicroelectronics International NV - Segment focus

10.11 TDK Corp.

Exhibit 126: TDK Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: TDK Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: TDK Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: TDK Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: TDK Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

