Sensor Innovations Driving Worldwide IoT, 2019 Report - Development Focus Areas, Key Applications, Technology Roadmap, Industry Activities

This research service highlights the key enabling technologies allowing sensors to impact IoT. It also offers insights on individual technologies, key innovations and applications, and industry initiatives and business development activities. The research service is focused on technologies opening up and proliferating opportunities for IoT by enabling more cost-effective sensors that are able to provide more meaningful data in a network.

Smarter sensors with enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities, multi-parameter sensors, flexible sensors, e-noses are among the sensor technologies expanding IoT

Sensors are vital enablers of the Internet of Things (IoT), allowing a plethora of automated, connected devices that provide continuous feedback about their and can be remotely controlled. Sensors that are able to perform some processing and analysis on a wealth of data to provide the most important information with respect to their surroundings or a process or system's operations will enable IoT to improve and proliferate.

Such connected sensors will also improve performance of production systems, enable smart homes for improved management of household tasks, provide consumer goods with improved functionality and customer interaction capability, enable connected mobility (public and private transport), and enhanced environmental monitoring, food or produce monitoring, utilities monitoring, smart cities, and defense and public safety.

Sensors that are conducive to IoT need to have low power, low cost for economical widespread deployment, compactness and unobtrusiveness, self-diagnostics, self-identification, self-validation, self-calibration, minimal maintenance requirements, data processing to reduce the burden on gateways, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), cloud resources.

Key questions addressed in the research service include the following:

What are the key sensor technologies and developments impacting IoT?

What are the key applications for IoT sensors?

What are the factors driving adoption and expansion of sensors in IoT?

What are the Industry initiatives and activities enabling increased adoption and proliferation of sensors in IoT?

What are key growth opportunities for sensors in IoT?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Key Research Findings

1.5 Sensors in IoT: Key Trends and Needs

1.6 Key Drivers for Sensors in IoT

1.7 Challenges for Sensors in IoT

2. Focus Areas of Sensor Development

2.1 Low Cost Printed Carbon Dioxide Sensor for Efficient Buildings

2.2 Sensing Fruit to Monitor Fruit Pulp Temperature Throughout the Cold Chain

2.3 Artificial Fruit incorporates iButton, Which Acts as a Fruit Simulator

2.4 Improved Agriculture Through Soil Analytics

2.5 MIT uses AI to Sense Posture of an Individual

2.6 Real-Time, Remote IoT Inventory Management Solution

2.7 Real-time Solutions for Providing Location Information in the Future

2.8 Sensors Reduce Need to Send Employees to Rural Diaries

2.9 IoT Sensors Automate, Organize, and Monitor Construction

2.10 IoT Sensors for Smart Water Quality Monitoring

2.11 Temperature Sensors Enable Presence Detection

2.12 Humidity and Pressure Sensors Find Various Applications

2.13 Proximity Sensors Enable Detection of Objects

2.14 Level Sensors Enable Detection of Viscous Fluid Level

2.15 Accelerometers Find Applications in the Automotive Industry

2.16 MEMS Gyros Find Applications in Consumer Electronics

2.17 Gas Sensors Enable Air Quality Monitoring

2.18 Electronic Noses find Opportunities in Environmental Monitoring

2.19 Image Sensors Convert Optical Image into Electrical Signal

2.20 Load Cells Monitor Items and Send Information to Remote Location

3. Key Applications for Sensors in IoT

3.1 Key Applications for Sensors in IoT

3.2 Sensors Enable Creation of Smart Buildings

3.3 Human Presence Sensors and People Counting Sensors are Newer Types of Sensors

3.4 Reflected Light Field Sensing Technology Enables People Counting

3.5 Key Applications for Sensors in Healthcare

3.6 Tactile Sensors Enable E-skin to Improve Healthcare

3.7 E-skin Microsystem can Track Heartrate

3.8 E-skin Finds Applications in Continuous Health Monitoring

3.9 Sensor Applications in Industrial Automation

3.10 Accelerometers fins Use in Vibration Measurement

3.11 IoT Connected Sensors Deployed in Edge Gateway Reduce System Complexity

3.12 IoT is Enabling Opportunities for Driverless Vehicles

3.13 Research Showcases Efficacy of 3D Depth Detection

3.14 Applications of IoT Sensors in Environmental Monitoring

3.15 Wearables act as Personal Environmental Monitors

3.16 Electronic Nose for Environmental Monitoring

3.17 E-Nose Enables Environmental Air Quality Monitoring with Machine Learning

3.18 Key Applications for Sensors in IoT in Retail

3.19 Bluetooth Beacons Find Opportunities in Retail

4. Initiatives, Alliances, and Business Development Activities

4.1 Industry Acquisitions - Automotive

4.2 Industry Acquisitions in the Food Supply Chain

4.3 Industry Investments - Precision Agriculture

4.4 Alliances - Smart City Technologies for Public Safety

4.5 Alliances - Interface Standard for IoT Sensors for LED Lighting

4.6 Industry Initiatives - Smart Sensors for Supply Chain Digitization

5. Technology Roadmap

5.1 Technology Roadmap for Sensors for IoT

5.2 Long-Term Forecast for Sensors in IoT

5.3 Analyst Insights - Growth Opportunities in Sensors for IoT: Key Technologies and Applications

5.4 Sensors Made of Flexible Materials Expand Opportunities in Healthcare

5.5 Microbiometers find Applications in Mobile Devices

6. Industry Contacts

6.1 Key Contacts



