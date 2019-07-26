Sensor Innovations for Transforming the Healthcare Sector, 2019 Report - Wearable, Patches, Smart Fabrics, Smart Contact Lens, Wrist-worn sensors, Head-Mounted Displays

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Sensor Innovations Transforming Healthcare Sector, highlights the key enabling technologies leveraged for creating a connected healthcare ecosystem. It also offers insights on individual technologies, key innovations, global products, and industry initiatives leading to developments in technologies enabling healthcare automation. The scope of the research service is limited to technologies transforming healthcare such as wearable sensor patches, wrist-worn wearables for monitoring different health parameters, smart fabrics (sensor-laden e-textiles), smart contact lens, and HUDs.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is witnessing a large-scale realization with the growing importance of sensor technologies in healthcare and the increasing consumer demand for non-invasive and continuous monitoring of health parameters. Connected networks are enabling ease of diagnosis in healthcare thereby creating a shift from reactive treatments to more preventive healthcare treatment. Advancements in sensor technologies are further influencing the adoption of sensor-based innovations in healthcare, which have a wide range of applications ranging from heart rate monitoring to performing surgeries.

Technologies in the wearable sensors segment, which include wrist-worn wearables, sensor patches, smart fabrics, smart contact lens, and heads-up displays (HUDs) are paving the way for easily accessible, continuous, and low-cost healthcare monitoring, which can warn users in the case of critical conditions and help save lives. The developments of these technologies will result in their increased adoption globally.

Key questions addressed in the research service include the following:

What are the various wearable sensor technologies transforming healthcare sector?

What are the applications of wearable sensor technologies in healthcare?

What are the factors influencing the adoption of different sensor technologies in healthcare?

What are the Industry initiatives taken to enable increased adoption of sensor technologies in the healthcare sector?

What are the future growth opportunities for wearable sensor technologies in healthcare?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Sensor Patches, Wrist-worn Wearables, and Smart Fabrics are Key Enabling Technologies in the Healthcare Segment

1.5 Sensor Technologies Have a Wide Breadth of Applications in Healthcare



2.0 Technology Landscape - Status Review

2.1 Different Types of Sensors Used in Healthcare

2.2 MEMS Sensors Find Applications in Fall Detection of Elders and Precise Control of Scalpel During Surgery

2.3 Multi-analyte Biosensor Enables Real-time Monitoring of 3D Microtissue Spheroids

2.4 Applications of Sensors in Healthcare

2.5 Sensors Aid Asthma Monitoring and Continuous Glucose Monitoring

2.6 Wearable Sensors Dominate the Healthcare Industry

2.7 Wearable Patches with Biosensors, Head Mounted Displays, and Smart Fabrics are Prominent Sensor Innovations

2.8 Sensor-embedded Smart Contact Lens Aid Blood Glucose Monitoring



3.0 Assessment of Adoption of Sensor Innovations in Healthcare

3.1 Remote Patient Monitoring is a Key Driver for Adoption of Sensors in Healthcare

3.2 Legal Complexities and Infrastructure and Integration Hinder Adoption of Sensors in Healthcare

3.3 SWOT Analysis of Sensor-based Wearable Patches in Healthcare

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis - Wearable sensors for Healthcare

3.5 Patent Analysis of Wearable Sensors for Healthcare Monitoring

3.6 Sensor-based Non-invasive Continuous Glucose Monitoring Gains Wide-scale Adoption

3.7 Smart Fabrics Enable Monitoring of Health Parameters

3.8 Sensor Architecture for Smart Fabrics in Healthcare and Analyst Viewpoint

3.9 R&D in Smart Contact Lens Lead to Non-invasive Monitoring Using Tears

3.10 Patent Analysis of Smart Contact Lens Technology Development

3.11 Gap Analysis: Head Mounted Displays Technology Use Cases and Unmet Needs

3.12 Wrist-worn Wearables in Healthcare Enable Monitoring of Body Thermostat and Curb Nicotine Cravings

3.13 Analyst Viewpoint: Factors that will Enable Large-Scale Adoption of Wrist-worn Fitness Trackers



4.0 Industry Best Practices - Assessment of Partnerships/Alliances and Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Industry Partnerships Enable Further Developments of CGM Devices

4.2 Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop Insulin Delivery System will Enable Effective Diabetes Management

4.3 Partnerships Enabling Technology Development of Smart Contact Lens

4.4 Recent Funding Enables Development of Wearable for Prenatal Care



5.0 Stakeholder Ecosystems

5.1 Stakeholder Ecosystem - Wearable Patches

5.2 Asthma Monitoring and Heart Rate Variability are Key Application Areas of Biosensing Patches

5.3 Stakeholder Ecosystem - Sensor-based Insulin Pens and Smart Contact Lens

5.4 Stakeholder Ecosystem - Wrist-worn Sensor Innovations for Healthcare

5.5 Chest Straps and Brain Sensing Wearables Gain Traction

5.6 Stakeholder Ecosystem - Smart Fabrics for Healthcare



6.0 Technology Roadmap and Growth Opportunities

6.1 Sensor Innovations for Healthcare - Technology Adoption Roadmap

6.2 Growth Opportunities for Head Mounted Displays and Smart Fabrics in Healthcare

6.3 Growth Opportunities for Smart Contact Lens and Smart bandages in Healthcare



7.0 Key Industry Contacts

