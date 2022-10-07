Sensor Market to grow by USD 219.90 Bn by 2026, Rise In Demand For IoT Technology-based Devices to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Oct 07, 2022, 04:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sensor Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the sensor market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 219.90 bn.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
One of the main factors boosting the expansion of the sensor industry is the rising demand for IoT technology. The Internet of Things (IoT) technology enables the linking of various smart devices to facilitate their operation and data sharing among one another. Additionally, the increased use of IoT-based devices is probably due to the growing demand for data analysis and analytics integration. In the meanwhile, it provides labor management, supply chain optimization, security and surveillance, and energy efficiency.
IoT is also getting better at monitoring the cold chain for commodities like temperature-sensitive food and medicines. As a result, the market for sensors will grow over the course of the projected period due to the rising use of IoT-based devices. However, factors such as network embedded systems will challenge market growth.
Sensor Market Regional Analysis
- End-user
- Electronics
- IT and telecom
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
North America will account for 39% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The sensor market in North America is mostly centered in the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in APAC. Over the projected period, the consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and healthcare sectors' rapid expansion will support the expansion of the sensor market in North America.
Sensor Market Vendors
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
·
- Amphenol Advanced Sensors
- Bosch Sensortec GmbH
- Dwyer Instruments Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Siemens AG
- STMicroelectronics NV.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Related Reports:
Printers Market by Type, Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: According to the research report, the printers market will witness a growth of 3.73% with a CAGR of 3.48%, which is expected to increase by USD 10.21 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.
Alarm Monitoring Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The alarm monitoring market is projected to grow by USD 10.66 billion with a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.
|
Sensor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$219.90 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Dwyer Instruments Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amphenol Advanced Sensors
- Bosch Sensortec GmbH
- Dwyer Instruments Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Siemens AG
- STMicroelectronics NV.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
