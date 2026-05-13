Sensor Tower releases enhanced Web Insights to track web, app, and AI-driven consumer behavior

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensor Tower, a leading provider of data on the digital economy, today announced the launch of its enhanced Web Insights platform, connecting web traffic and Gen-AI signals with Sensor Tower's flagship app, advertising, and audience datasets, enabling a unified view of the digital consumer journey.

The release includes expanded website and country coverage, comprehensive path conversion data, and deeper AI referral traffic analysis. Additionally, Web Insights directly harnesses Sensor Tower's industry leading mobile app intelligence and digital advertising data, unlocking cross-channel engagement and advertising insights.

"With today's Web Insights announcement, we're excited to bring our partners an unparalleled look at engagement across all digital channels," said Oliver Yeh, Co-Founder and CEO of Sensor Tower. "Users move fluidly between web and mobile devices, interacting with digital ads, and now AI-driven tools. Combined with our broader app, ad, and audience insights, our web data measures digital performance across the entire user journey, enabling faster and more confident decisions."

The enhanced Web Insights platform provides deeper engagement metrics across more than 4 million websites. Powered by Sensor Tower's proprietary first-party desktop and mobile panel and trusted third-party signals, these datasets provide reliable estimates grounded in real user behavior.

Key Highlights Include:

Expanded coverage: Analyze performance across 4M+ websites in 56 countries on desktop and mobile web, utilizing Sensor Tower's industry-leading mobile panel data.

Analyze performance across 4M+ websites in 56 countries on desktop and mobile web, utilizing Sensor Tower's industry-leading mobile panel data. Richer engagement metrics: Track unique visitors, total visits, visits per user, engagement duration, and traffic channels, now with over 12M paths.

Track unique visitors, total visits, visits per user, engagement duration, and traffic channels, now with over 12M paths. True Audience measurement: True Audience, Sensor Tower's first-of-its-kind review of total engagement across mobile and web, allows for deduplicated insights across web and mobile surfaces to reveal total audience reach.

True Audience, Sensor Tower's first-of-its-kind review of total engagement across mobile and web, allows for deduplicated insights across web and mobile surfaces to reveal total audience reach. Path Conversions: See how users move through key site flows to assess conversion efficiency and engagement.

See how users move through key site flows to assess conversion efficiency and engagement. Gen AI discovery insights: New reports measure AI referral traffic, brand citations, and LLM adoption trends.

New reports measure AI referral traffic, brand citations, and LLM adoption trends. Unified platform: Web Insights integrates with Sensor Tower's app, ad, and audience intelligence datasets.

"As a frequent Sensor Tower user, I rely on Web Insights for monthly visibility into LLM spend across portfolio companies," said Jonathan Nguyen, Senior Associate at MGX. "Its granular usage, user, cohort, and geographic data make trends easy to spot, and the platform's drill-down capabilities and support team are standout strengths."

Key metrics from Web Insights can be found in Sensor Tower's latest report, The State of Web 2026, featuring top sites, new insights on AI discovery, and a deep dive into mobile and desktop engagement across categories. Read the report and learn more about the latest enhancements to Web Insights here.

About Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower is a global provider of digital intelligence solutions, empowering companies to understand consumer behavior and market performance across mobile apps, digital platforms, and gaming ecosystems. Headquartered in San Francisco, Sensor Tower's insights are trusted by more than 2,500 enterprises worldwide.

SOURCE Sensor Tower