Sensor Tower secures strategic investment from Shinhan Securities to help fuel product innovation, gen-AI data enhancements

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensor Tower, a leading provider of competitive intelligence across the digital economy, today announced a strategic investment from Shinhan Securities.

Sensor Tower's recent momentum has been driven by sustained innovation and strategic acquisitions, including the 2024 purchase of market intelligence platform data.ai. The company's revenue has grown at a compound annual rate of 60% over the last five years while exhibiting best-in-class profitability. Proceeds from Shinhan's investment will be used to further accelerate product innovation on Web and Gen AI datasets.

Shinhan Securities, one of South Korea's largest securities brokerage and investment banking firms and part of Shinhan Financial Group, brings deep expertise in technology and digital-transformation investments. Shinhan joins existing investors Riverwood Capital, Paramark Ventures, and Bain Capital Credit in supporting Sensor Tower's next phase of growth.

With over 2,500 enterprise customers worldwide—including leading brands such as Microsoft, P&G, and Tencent, and UBS —Sensor Tower has become the preeminent source for consumer engagement, performance, and advertising intelligence across mobile, desktop, web, and PC/Console gaming platforms. Earlier in 2025, the company expanded its coverage through the acquisitions of Video Game Insights (VGI) and Playliner, strengthening its data offerings for PC, console, and live-ops performance tracking. It also launched Web Insights, which provides actionable insights on desktop and mobile web traffic and users sourced from Sensor Tower's first party panel data.

"Sensor Tower is excited to partner with Shinhan Securities as we continue our quest to provide top brands, agencies, gaming publishers, and investors with the most actionable insights across the digital ecosystem," said Oliver Yeh, CEO of Sensor Tower. "This investment allows us to deepen our leadership in Generative AI insights, including expanding our visibility into how AI is impacting every corner of the digital economy. By integrating cutting-edge AI technologies directly into our platform, we're empowering customers to unlock richer insights and maximize the value of our market-leading intelligence on the world's digital landscape."

The digital ecosystem continues to see growth and innovation: Sensor Tower forecasts that consumers will spend 4.3 trillion hours on mobile apps in 2025, with global in-app purchases exceeding $160 billion. In part due to the rapid adoption of generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini, consumer spend on non-gaming apps will for the first time surpass spend on games. With such significant consumer engagement on top games, social networks, and streaming platforms, it is no surprise digital advertising has grown 12% YoY across our covered markets, with an 8% increase in impressions.

"We are pleased to partner with Sensor Tower, a company at the forefront of digital intelligence and analytics," said Damian Kang, Team Lead of Global Equity Team at Shinhan Securities . "Our investment underscores Shinhan's commitment to supporting category-defining technology companies that are driving digital transformation worldwide. Especially in the era of AI and digital transformation, the value of data is increasing, and this value is defined by depth, timeliness and usability of data in connection to user's decision making. We believe Sensor Tower's unique data capabilities and global reach position it as a long-term leader in this space."

About Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower is a global provider of digital intelligence solutions, empowering companies to understand consumer behavior and market performance across mobile apps, digital platforms, and gaming ecosystems. Headquartered in San Francisco, Sensor Tower's insights are trusted by more than 2,500 enterprises worldwide.

About Shinhan Securities

Shinhan Securities Co., Ltd. is one of South Korea's largest securities brokerage and investment banking firms, managing about $35 billion in assets across traditional and alternative investments. A subsidiary of Shinhan Financial Group, Shinhan is known for its strategic focus on technology, sustainability, and long-term value creation through innovative investments in global growth companies.

SOURCE Sensor Tower