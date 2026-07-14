SensorHubb, the Leader in Unified Sensor Intelligence Management, Launches SensorHubb 3.0 -- the First Platform in Its Category with Native AI-Agent Access

The 3.0 release adds predictive equipment health scoring, custom reporting, platform integrations, and building automation connectivity — with no new hardware.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SensorHubb, the leader in unified sensor intelligence management, today launched SensorHubb 3.0, the most comprehensive release in company history. Operations, compliance, and food safety teams across healthcare, food service, hospitality, education, and life sciences rely on SensorHubb to monitor thousands of sensors in production today. SensorHubb 3.0 does not compete with point solutions — it replaces them.

"Every team we work with runs five different tools that don't talk to each other," said Steven Cotton, Founder and CEO of SensorHubb. "SensorHubb 3.0 finally brings it all together — predictive intelligence, real-time connectivity, compliance, and reporting, in one place."

AI Agents Now Speak Directly to the Platform

SensorHubb 3.0 ships a native Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, making SensorHubb the first unified sensor intelligence platform with native AI-agent access. Teams connect Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, or any MCP-compatible agent and ask in plain language: Which coolers are trending toward failure? Which sites logged compliance excursions last month? Strict safety constraints govern every agent action — the platform confirms each change and blocks destructive operations.

Predictive Equipment Health

Equipment Health, a machine learning engine, learns what normal looks like for every piece of equipment and scores failure risk continuously from 0 to 100. It catches a slow-recovering cooler or a short-cycling compressor before any threshold alert fires — turning reactive emergencies into planned repairs.

"In a health system, a failing cooler isn't just lost product — it's a patient safety and compliance issue," said Dan Cornish, Senior Director of Nutrition Services at Valley Health. "Instead of reacting to an alarm at 2 a.m., we can see equipment drifting toward failure and fix it on our schedule. The reporting alone will save my team hours every month."

Reporting, Integrations, and Building Automation

Customers now build exactly the report they need — any sensors, any date range, any level of detail — and export it instantly or schedule it to any inbox. A rebuilt Integrations Hub connects Slack, Microsoft Teams, PagerDuty, MaintainX, FMX, and Incident IQ simultaneously, turning alerts into work orders and messages that resolve themselves when the work is done. A small on-site Edge Agent connects existing building automation systems across eight industry protocols — including BACnet/IP, Modbus TCP, and OPC-UA — and turns every mapped point into a full SensorHubb sensor. No new hardware required.

Built for Regulated Environments

Tamper-proof electronic signatures capture who changed a regulated asset, why, and when — in an audit log no one can edit or delete. SensorHubb designed the signature and audit workflow to support 21 CFR Part 11 compliance in pharmacies, clinical storage, and regulated food operations. The platform now ships in 15 languages, with push notifications that reach every device a user carries.

"What we've built in 3.0 has never been put together in a single platform before," said Bryan Cantwell, Chief Technology Officer of SensorHubb. "This is what unified sensor intelligence actually means."

Availability

SensorHubb 3.0 is available now to all customers. Accounts upgrade automatically — nothing to install, nothing to configure. New customers can request a demo at www.sensorhubb.com.

About SensorHubb

SensorHubb, LLC is the leader in unified sensor intelligence management, helping operations, compliance, and food safety teams predict failures, prevent downtime, and protect the environments that depend on critical equipment. The company is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California. Learn more at www.sensorhubb.com.

Media Contact

Steven Cotton, Founder and CEO

[email protected]

www.sensorhubb.com

SOURCE SensorHubb