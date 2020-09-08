Sensorium Corporation Unveils First Look at PRISM – The VR World Of Electronic Music Developed With Ibiza Mogul Yann Pissenem

World PRISM is a conceptual virtual content hub for electronic music shows developed in partnership with Yann Pissenem, the creator of world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza & Hï Ibiza, both awarded as "The World's Best Club" by the International Nightlife Association. Over the years, both have become residences for the most famous DJ's on the planet, including David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix, Avicii, Luciano and Armin van Buuren.

Yann Pissenem: "We are creating PRISM for all those who carry the love for electronic music in their hearts. We want the powerful energy of dance floors to be released from the offline spaces into the virtual reality - PRISM is to become a single hub for fans of this genre from all over the world to break free from any physical limitations. We will let the energy of music and the power of sound rule this world, bringing with it an environment into the stages of constant transformation and rebirth, which will and let the users really feel the power of this incredible virtual experience."

PRISM, to be launched in H1 2021, has its core concept based on the idea of a unique location in one of the worlds within Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, a place of power with supernatural properties, where the world and the environment transform under the influence of sound frequencies and the power of sound, where the futuristic concert venue built on the location hosts artists and visitors of the Galaxy and holds fascinating music events and shows on a Galactic scale in the genre of electronic music. Today, Yann Pissenem is bringing on board the first ten leading electronic music artists to collaborate with Sensorium Galaxy.

Sasha Tityanko, Art Director at Sensorium Corporation: "We are very inspired by the vision brought in by the creative powers of legendary brothers Yann and Romain Pissenem. Together, we've managed to create a unique visual language within the art direction of PRISM, born in the symbiosis of various styles – from brutalism to bionics to futurism. The trailer published today is the first one in a series of previews that reveals only a small part of the big picture of this world and of those fantastic designs and stage developments that have already been produced for PRISM by the creative team of the project."

The visual concept, stage designs, and shows of PRISM are developed in partnership with the acclaimed London-based creative and production studio High Scream, which has vast experience in creating some of the biggest entertainment and commercial productions of the last decade with the likes of Disney, Nike, Coca-Cola, and Burberry. High Scream is also actively involved in the creation of iconic stage designs and shows for Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza as well as for some of the biggest names in electronic music such as David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz and many more - making it a perfect match for the collaboration with PRISM.

Romain Pissenem, Director of High Scream Studio: "Our mission was to combine all our past experience in the field of electronic music projects with a vision of the future, an idea of what can be the most fantastic music experience and supernatural immersive performance to be imagined. In this project we are armed with creative opportunities that the VR format is opening for us, free from the limitations of the real world - which takes the creative process to a whole new level."

Media Kit

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy is a multi-user social VR platform that rethinks the way people interact with each other and experience the arts. In the alternate universe of Sensorium Galaxy, users immerse themselves in exciting new worlds to get together with their loved ones, meet new people, and take part in unique virtual activities.

The Galaxy is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are Yann Pissenem, the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.

In essence, Sensorium Galaxy is the evolution of social networking taking users far beyond today's one-dimensional digital experiences.

The platform will be compatible with the most popular VR headset brands, as well as accessible on PC, Android, and iOS devices. It will go live in H1 2021.

Website: https://sensoriumgalaxy.com/

About Sensorium Corporation

Founded in 2018 with the sole support of Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of the Sensorium Galaxy platform and supplies it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.

Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium's management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium's most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social.

Since its foundation, Sensorium Corporation has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

Website: https://sensoriumxr.com/

Video - https://youtu.be/rQG5T8azgW8

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation

Related Links

https://sensoriumxr.com/

