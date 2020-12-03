Sensorium Galaxy Tokens SENSO Now Available on HotBit

Launched in 2018, HotBit has quickly become one of the leading exchange services in the digital assets market. Aside from a strong presence in Asia, HotBit has consistently grown its base of customers worldwide. Today, over 700,000 customers from all over the planet trust HotBit's flexible conditions and high liquidity for their trading operations.

Brian Kean, Sensorium Corporation CCO: "Sensorium Galaxy brings quality communication and entertainment to the next level with virtual reality. SENSO plays a key role in making it possible, providing a safe and transparent method for people to exchange value within this alternate universe. Being featured on HotBit makes SENSO a more accessible and easier to manage token, which is vital to achieve our goals."

SENSO tokens are used for all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy — a social VR platform developed together with world-famous artists, producers, and media companies.

High-caliber artists like David Guetta, Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will host live and pre-recorded shows on Sensorium Galaxy. Users from all over the world can access these virtual events with SENSO tokens.

Also, participants can use SENSO tokens to buy avatars, special items and visual effects to enhance their virtual experience. According to the company's projections, more than 1.8 million users would use SENSO to consume VR content on Sensorium Galaxy by 2022.

Earlier this year, TIDAL, a music streaming service owned by Jay-Z and Beyonce also entered in a partnership agreement to give their artists a chance to exclusively distribute content on Sensorium Galaxy.

Sensorium Galaxy is expected to go live in early 2021. Thanks to its cross-platform functionality, users will be able to access the platform through VR headsets (HTC Vive, Oculus Rift S and Valve Index), PCs and mobile devices.

SENSO tokens can also be found on other cryptocurrency exchanges like Bittrex, Kucoin, Bitcoin.com, HitBTC and Poloniex.

About Sensorium Corporation

Founded in 2018 by Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of the Sensorium Galaxy platform and supplies it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.

Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium's management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium's most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social.

Since its foundation, Sensorium Corporation has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

Website: https://sensoriumxr.com

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy is a multi-user social VR platform that rethinks the way people interact with each other and experience the arts. In the alternate universe of Sensorium Galaxy, users immerse themselves in exciting new worlds to get together with their loved ones, meet new people, and take part in unique virtual activities.

The Galaxy is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are Yann Pissenem, the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.

In essence, Sensorium Galaxy is the evolution of social networking taking users far beyond today's one-dimensional digital experiences.

The platform will be compatible with the most popular VR headset brands, as well as accessible on PC, Android, and iOS devices. It will go live in H1 2021.

Website: https://sensoriumgalaxy.com/

About HotBit

As a Top 10 exchange globally on Coingecko with 10 points in trust score, HotBit is one of the most famous digital assets exchange platform. Founded in January, 2018 and has gotten the compliance licences from Estonia, USA, Australia and Canada.

HotBit has developed and integrated various forms of businesses such as spot trading, financial derivatives, cryptocurrency investment and DAPP into one platform and has extended business reach over 210 countries and regions, and gained 1,000,000 registered users around the world.

Website: https://www.HotBit.io/

