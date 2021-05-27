Sensorium Galaxy Tokens (senso) now Available on MXC Exchange

Since launching in 2018, MXC Exchange has grown to become one of the world's leading crypto trading platforms, with a strong focus on providing users with diversity and reliability across a wide array of digital asset trading options. Currently, MXC supports the most significant number of trading pairs and global crypto markets, having over 480 coins listed on the platform. MXC has recently reported having five million regular users in over 70 countries.

"By partnering with MXC to include SENSO on its platform, Sensorium is again reaffirming its unwavering commitment in offering transparent, reliable and user-friendly platforms through which users can access SENSO tokens. This is a significant step forward in expanding accessibility for new markets," said Alex Blagirev, Deputy CEO at Sensorium Corporation.

SENSO tokens are used for all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy — a digital metaverse developed in collaboration with world-famous artists, producers, and media companies.

Tokens have recently been further integrated into Sensorium Galaxy's metaverse to include minting of non-fungible tokens (NFT), running marketplace operations, and regulating a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

SENSO tokens can also be found on major other cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kucoin, Poloniex, Bitcoin.com, and HitBTC.

Founded in 2018 with the sole support of Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of the Sensorium Galaxy platform and supplies it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.

Consisting of professionals from a wide array of fields, Sensorium's management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attaining Sensorium's most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social.

Since its foundation, Sensorium Corporation has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

Currently, MXC Exchange has around 5 million users in more than 70 countries around the world. This achievement is a significant milestone, and the platform aims to become a go-to platform for new and experienced investors as they move forward.

The exchange spreads across five countries, Singapore, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and the United States where it is fully licenced. MXC offers a high-performance trading engine that developers with expertise in banking technology developed. With every second reliability, the exchange alone delivers 1.4 million transactions and adds improved performance. Singapore and Korea host its server clusters.

