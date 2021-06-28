Sensorium Launches 'Sensorium DLT' -- A New Blockchain-focused Business Division

The expansion comes after Sensorium identified significant market opportunities, where optimised blockchain-based services can respond to entertainment industry-specific demands. Developing the world's most advanced digital metaverse - Sensorium Galaxy , the company has found that DLT-solutions can accelerate user retention and address growing market potential as evidenced by the rapid migration to all-digital payment ecosystems and increased interest in digital currencies from corporate institutions and individual consumers.

Drawing from Sensorium's experience in creating and optimising crypto-based functionalities, Sensorium DLT will be focusing on three core services:

Blockchain Infrastructure: Tailored to increase efficiency of entertainment businesses, this service includes Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS), Token Development & Launch and Marketplace creation support. Users will further benefit from the implementation of dApp solutions and creation of strategies to connect a wide range of DLT products.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs): Aimed at adding flexibility and expanding current applications of digital certificates to new areas within entertainment to include gaming, metaverses, multimedia and sports, supporting partners will fully optimize NFT and DFT solutions.

Sensorium DLT will also explore the opportunity to offer digital asset management services working with a variety of coins and utility tokens and helping clients to support their navigation of complex blockchain-driven environments.

Alex Blagirev, Deputy CEO at Sensorium: "Blockchain has been at the core of the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse since its inception, but as we walk toward a mass adoption of cryptocurrencies and decentralised finance, it became critical to upgrade our infrastructure to include more tools and solutions that can meet the digital demands of our users and partners. Our extensive expertise in blockchain technology allows us to offer other players in the entertainment industry a handful of tools and services capable of boosting efficiency across their platforms."

Sensorium DLT will start operating as of June 28, servicing users worldwide.

Further information can be found at Sensorium DLT's website.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018 with the sole support of Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium oversees the technological and business development of the Sensorium Galaxy platform and supplies it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.

Since its foundation, Sensorium has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

Website: https://sensoriumxr.com/

