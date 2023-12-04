Sensorium Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Veteran Biotech Executive Alexandra Glucksmann, Ph.D., as CEO as the Company Progresses Toward the Clinic

Glucksmann succeeds current Sensorium CEO and Co-Founder Dick Simon, who will transition to an advisory role and continue to serve on the Board of Directors

The company announces a $3 million National Institutes of Health/National Institute on Aging grant to expand the capabilities of its nature-inspired approach/platform to address Alzheimer's-related dementia

Company progresses its platform and lead candidate, SENS-01, toward clinical evaluation for the treatment of anxiety and depression

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium Therapeutics (Sensorium), a biotechnology company leveraging machine learning, medicinal chemistry and neuroscience to develop nature-inspired psychoactive medicines for mental health, today announced its incoming Chief Executive Officer. Sensorium welcomed Alexandra (Sandra) Glucksmann, Ph.D., as CEO and President, as former CEO and Co-founder, Dick Simon, transitions to an advisory role while continuing to serve on the Board of Directors.

"We founded Sensorium with a deep belief that we can deliver better outcomes for patients and families struggling with mental health by starting with psychoactive natural products and leveraging our platform to tap into the vast, diverse chemical landscape to bring about novel medicines and expand treatment options for patients," said Simon. "This team has made significant strides in the area of mental health and CNS disorders by developing our drug discovery platform and advancing lead candidate SENS-01. We're thrilled with the caliber of leadership Sandra brings to shepherd Sensorium towards the clinic and beyond."

"Dick and the Sensorium team have been outstanding stewards of a focused strategic approach that leverages machine learning, neuroscience and a curated database of natural products with over 250,000 plant-inspired psychoactive compounds to identify and advance safe and effective medicines," said Glucksmann. "I am tremendously proud to build upon Dick's legacy of leading Sensorium with scientific rigor and humanity as we pursue this unique opportunity to deliver more effective medicines with fewer side effects—not just for mental health but across the spectrum of CNS disorders."

A veteran biopharma executive and experienced scientist with over 30 years in biotech, Glucksmann most recently served as founding CEO and President of Cedilla Therapeutics and previously was founding Chief Operating Officer of Editas Medicine, Inc. She serves on the boards of directors of gene therapy company REGENXBIO and and genetic modifiers company Scenic Biotech. Alexandra holds a Ph.D. with honors in molecular genetics and cell biology from the University of Chicago.

Sensorium concurrently announces it has secured a $3 million National Institutes of Health/National Institute on Aging grant to identify and advance natural products that show promise in Alzheimer's-related dementia. The award underscores the company's flexible, platform-based approach and commitment to applying its next-gen platform to bring forward modern medicines across mental health and CNS.

About Sensorium Therapeutics

Founded by world-class researchers, clinicians, and drug developers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Sensorium Therapeutics is biotechnology company leveraging cutting-edge chemistry, neuroscience, and machine learning to develop nature-inspired psychoactive medicines for mental health. Beginning with evidence of efficacy and safety based on extensive long-term human use of plants and fungi, Sensorium's groundbreaking Biodynamic Discovery Platform™ rapidly identifies, reproduces, adapts, and enhances targeted molecules and elevates their utility as modern medicines that can deliver transformational benefits to patients around the world. The company completed a $30M Series A financing in late 2023 led by Santé Ventures, with participation from Route 66 Ventures, CU Healthcare Innovation Fund, and others. Visit sensorium.bio to learn more.

About the National Institutes of Health/National Institute on Aging Grant

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute On Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44AG085858. The content is solely the responsibility of Sensorium and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

SOURCE Sensorium Therapeutics