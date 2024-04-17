Sensorium Therapeutics Appoints Sam Rasty as Chief Business Officer

Dr. Rasty brings 25+ years of experience in R&D, strategy, commercial, BD&L, and corporate leadership as the company advances novel, best-in-class medicines to treat CNS disorders

BOSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium Therapeutics (Sensorium), a biotechnology company developing novel, best-in-class medicines to treat a variety of CNS diseases, today announced the appointment of Sam Rasty, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer.

"Sam's expertise will fuel our business development and commercial strategies as we continue to progress our lead programs towards the clinic," said Alexandra Glucksmann, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sensorium. "Having shepherded product development from discovery to commercialization across pharma and biotech companies of all sizes, he brings deep understanding of the drivers of market dynamics, business development, partnership, and other core activities as we prepare to become a clinical-stage company in early 2025."

Dr. Rasty was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Sequence Bio, a genomics and precision medicine company in Canada, President and Chief Executive Officer of PlateletBio, a pioneering cell therapy biotechnology company in the Boston area, and Board Director of Oxford Biomedica, a UK-based gene therapy company. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Homology Medicines, a genetic medicines company that he helped launch in early 2016 and transform into a fully integrated public gene therapy and gene editing company. His earlier career spanned several leadership roles at Shire plc, Endo Pharmaceuticals, and GlaxoSmithKline in various capacities including R&D, new product planning, commercial strategy, marketing and business development. Dr. Rasty earned a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Louisiana State University, completed a postdoctoral fellowship in Molecular Genetics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and received an MBA from Villanova University.

"Sensorium's novel and de-risked drug discovery and development approach has incredible potential to bring forward best-in-class, novel therapies for CNS diseases that offer a significantly better efficacy and safety profile than current treatments," said Dr. Rasty. "I am eager to work alongside this dynamic team as we advance the company's differentiated programs toward the clinic."

About Sensorium Therapeutics

Sensorium Therapeutics is a biotechnology company leveraging chemistry, neuroscience, and machine learning to develop novel, best-in-class medicines for neuropsychiatric and neurological diseases. Our lead program, SENS-01, is a highly selective, fast-acting anxiolytic drug without sedative properties that is being developed to treat anxiety disorders. SENS-01 is significantly differentiated from current standard of care and is currently in mid-stage IND-enabling studies, expected to enter the clinic in early 2025.

Sensorium's Biodynamic Discovery Platform™ identifies and enhances natural molecules with a long history of human efficacy to develop proprietary, novel chemical entities that can translate into more effective modern medicines. Founded by world-class researchers, clinicians, and drug developers, the company completed a $30M Series A financing in late 2022 led by Santé Ventures, with participation from Route 66 Ventures, CU Healthcare Innovation Fund, and others. Visit www.sensorium.bio to learn more.

