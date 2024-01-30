Sensorium Therapeutics Expands Board Leadership with Addition of Simba Gill, Ph.D., as Independent Director

News provided by

Sensorium Therapeutics

30 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Gill brings decades of leadership experience building biotech companies, transformative platforms and developing products

The company announces first Development Candidate Nomination, SENS-01, developed as a rapid-acting, well-tolerated therapeutic for anxiety, with immediate plans to start IND enabling studies and enter the clinic by 2025

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium Therapeutics (Sensorium), a biotechnology company leveraging machine learning, medicinal chemistry and neuroscience to develop nature-inspired neuroactive medicines for neuropsychiatric and neurological diseases, today announced it appointed Simba Gill, Ph.D., as an independent director to its Board.

"Simba's strategic leadership insights will be critical as we advance our lead program, SENS-01, toward the clinic and progress our pipeline to address areas of unmet need across the CNS space," said Alexandra Glucksmann, Ph.D., CEO of Sensorium. "Patients are in need of treatments that are more effective and with fewer side effects. I am confident Simba's experience in company building and optimizing patient impact will strengthen our efforts."

Simba brings to the company decades of biotech and pharma experience building companies and transformative platforms as well as developing products, having served in key roles at Maxygen, Systemix, Boehringer Mannheim and Celltech. He earned his MBA at INSEAD and received his Ph.D. from King's College, London.

"Sensorium's team uniquely integrates multiple disciplines to create a platform that opens up the possibility of transforming the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurological diseases," said Dr. Gill. "I greatly look forward to supporting Sensorium as the company advances its platform and potential products into clinical development and beyond."

The company also announces Development Candidate Nomination of SENS-01, is a rapid-acting and well-tolerated new chemical entity which is being developed for patients with anxiety, with a novel mechanism of action from standard of care. Sensorium initiated IND-enabling studies in 2024 and plans to progress to the clinic in 2025.

About Sensorium Therapeutics
Sensorium Therapeutics is a biotechnology company leveraging chemistry, neuroscience, and machine learning to develop novel neuroactive medicines for neuropsychiatric and neurological diseases. Sensorium's Biodynamic Discovery Platform™ identifies and enhances natural molecules with a long history of human efficacy to develop new chemical entities that are more effective and with fewer side effects. Founded by world-class researchers, clinicians, and drug developers, the company completed a $30M Series A financing in late 2022 led by Santé Ventures, with participation from Route 66 Ventures, CU Healthcare Innovation Fund, and others. Visit sensorium.bio to learn more.

SOURCE Sensorium Therapeutics

