Sensors & Software launches an online GPR learning platform - SensoftU

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sensors & Software is proud to announce the launch of SensoftU (www.sensoftU.com), an interactive online learning platform which takes our GPR training courses to a new level. Rather than just watching videos, SensoftU features interactive learning where users are engaged, interacting and answering questions throughout the entire course. This ensures quality learning and the retention of key concepts.

At the end of the course, there is a quiz. Upon passing the quiz, the user can print a certificate of completion right on the spot.

Companies can realize many benefits of online learning:

Cost effective: Reduce travel costs to attend in-person training and minimize downtime while travelling to a live course.

On-demand: Easily register & start training online anytime, allowing you to train employees on short notice, and have existing employees attend refresher courses.

Convenience: Train anywhere, anytime, on any device.

Flexibility: Learn at your own pace. Replay sections you want to review. Resume course from where you left off.

Whether you are training new employees, providing a refresher course for existing employees or taking a course to meet continuing education requirements, SensoftU is ready and waiting.

Start learning today! Visit www.sensoftU.com

Founded in 1998, Sensors & Software is the worldwide leader of Ground Penetrating Radar innovations. The company offers a wide range of hardware and software products and services designed to understand what lies beneath the surface and empower informed decision-making.

SOURCE Sensors & Software Inc

Related Links

sensoft.ca

