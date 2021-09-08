Sensors Converge Names Socionext's SC123x Series As 2021 "Best of Sensors" Award Finalist

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext America has been named a 2021 "Best of Sensors" Award finalist by Questex's Sensors Converge, organizers of the annual Sensors Expo and Conference.

Socionext's SC123x Series All-in-One 24GHz FMCW (frequency-modulated continuous wave) Radar Sensors has been recognized as the embedded technology that highlights cutting-edge advancements and achievements that are moving the sensors industry forward. Category winners of these prestigious awards will be announced during Sensors Converge, set for September 21-23 in San Jose, CA.

Questex's Sensors Converge is the one in-person and virtual event covering the biggest design engineering trends. From sensors and chips to the cloud, Sensors Converge covers the technologies and applications driving innovation today. The finalists of the 2021 Best of Sensors Awards represent the advances in innovations and real-world applications of sensors, as well as the teams and individuals who demonstrate commitment to engineering excellence and overall ingenuity.



SC123x Series Smart RADAR Sensors Provide Unique Benefits

The Socionext SC123x series all-in-one 24GHz FMCW radar sensors measure a compact 9 x 9 x 1mm and feature a wide detection area. They are well-suited for battery operation, with an ultra-low 0.5mW average power requirement for human detecting applications.

The series is capable of direct outputs of entry motion, presence detection, and a variety of distance information of the target. All of these capabilities are available without the need for any software development on an external MCU when combined with an embedded high-speed FFT accelerator and algorithm engine. If paired with an MCU, the SC1233, a product from the series, can also perform 2D angle detection.

The smart SC123x RADAR sensors have multiple antennas integrated inside a single package and provide many benefits and capabilities not available with other types of sensors.

Key Features include:

Antenna-in-Package (AIP) technology integrating multiple antennas (both Tx and Rx)

Embedded high-speed FFT accelerator and algorithm engine for quick target characterizations including entry motion, presence detection, distance, and output of data calculating the angle of detected object (SC1233).

Suitable for high volume, mass production by using standard CMOS semiconductor process technology.

Impervious to obstructed view, such as darkness, smoke, fog, dirt, sunlight, and high-temperature environments.

Ability to transition through resins and non-metallic materials.

Draws less power than optical visual camera systems.

Detect moving objects as it actively senses the environment and target, as opposed to PIR, which is dependent on a target's differential temperature profile.

With the embedded algorithm engine, the SC123x radar sensor can output a variety of range data about the moving object, a feature that's not possible with other sensors.

"For over three decades, Sensors Converge has been bringing together the most exciting technological advancements and cutting-edge applications from across the industry. The finalists of this year's Best of Sensors Awards underscore just how far-reaching the impacts of these innovations have become, especially over the past 18 months. Socionext personifies the commitment to engineering excellence and overall ingenuity we look for and we are thrilled to recognize their efforts in an extremely competitive field," noted Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors Converge



"Socionext is honored to be nominated by Sensors Converge for our 24GHz radar sensing technology in the 2021 Best of Sensors Awards embedded technology category," said Teruaki Hasegawa, Head of Socionext's IoT & Radar Sensing Business Unit. " Radar sensors enable a wide variety of applications for monitoring, process control, and human safety. The company is committed to the advancement of sensing technology for improving people's lives in many ways."

To learn more about the speakers, innovators, and technologies featured at the event, visit www.sensorsexpo.com.

For more information about Socionext radar sensors, visit http://socionextus.com/radar

About Socionext America Inc.

Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the US branch of Socionext Inc. headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The company is one of the world's leading fabless ASIC suppliers, specializing in a wide range of standard and customizable SoC solutions for automotive, consumer, and industrial markets. Socionext provides customers with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies, and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.

For product information, visit SNA's website, e-mail [email protected] or call 1-844-680-3453. For company news and updates, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



About Sensors Converge

For 36 years Sensors Expo & Conference has brought together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. In 2021, we're excited to curate a live, in-person experience called Sensors Converge, where the industry can come together, safely, to collaborate and conduct business. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Sensors, and daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com.

SOURCE Socionext America Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fierceelectronics.com

http://www.socionextus.com

