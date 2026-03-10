Sensorum Health Partners with Intermountain Health to Enhance Care Access and Improve Outcomes for Older Adults Across Southern Nevada

An expanded partnership aims to prevent hospital stays and improve health for older adults living independently with multiple health conditions.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorum Health today announced a new partnership with Intermountain Health to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions and improve the health of older adults living independently with multiple health conditions in Southern Nevada.

This new effort builds on a successful two-year partnership with Intermountain Health, along the Wasatch Front and St. George areas in Utah, where early data indicate a 34% reduction in hospital admissions and a 28% reduction in emergency room visits for Intermountain patients enrolled in the Sensorum program.

Key Highlights

This partnership will extend Sensorum's proactive care platform to a broader set of Intermountain patients, including rural populations in Southern Nevada. Sensorum will integrate directly with Intermountain's local network of providers and ambulatory care services to ensure patients receive on-demand care from familiar faces.

Strategic Rationale

Meeting the needs of patients in a market with multiple geographic environments like Southern Nevada creates unique challenges. Patients in rural areas can face travel burdens while in urban areas there can be access and capacity challenges. Under this collaboration, Sensorum's clinical team will leverage real-time data from their novel technology to identify patients in need of services, creating more lead-time to activate Intermountain's network of providers and ambulatory services. This lead time will enable more efficient, tailored clinical interventions that aim to reduce unnecessary ER visits and hospitalizations.

Quotes

Andrew Hotchkiss, CEO and Co-Founder of Sensorum Health, stated, "We know that older adults with multiple health conditions often face challenges managing their health and accessing timely care. I am excited to deepen Sensorum's partnership with Intermountain as we look to take all of our learnings from serving their patients in Utah and bring them to the Southern Nevada market.

Intermountain's mission is to help people live their healthiest lives possible. Dr. Nathan Starr, Senior Medical Director for Intermountain Hospital Level-Care at Home and House Calls at Intermountain Health, added "Delivering the right care, at the right time, in the right setting directly supports our goal to deliver better proactive care to our patients. Our partnership with Sensorum leverages innovative new technologies to achieve this goal."

About Sensorum Health

Sensorum Health is dedicated to helping older adults with chronic conditions stay out of the hospital and healthy at home. Sensorum leverages home-based sensor technology that works passively in the background, combined with clinical services, to identify and alert care teams to the earliest signs of a health decline. Sensorum Health is supported by GV (Google Ventures), Innospark Ventures, Wavemaker 360 and is based in New York City.

About Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health operates medical facilities in Nevada and in five other western states. Intermountain is a nonprofit system of 34 hospitals, approximately 400 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

