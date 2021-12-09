Sensory Analytics Awarded for Technology Innovation by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Coating Quality with Ruggedized Optical Interference (ROI) Technology

Sensory Analytics' optical measurement technology delivers transformative online non-contact measurement data, creating new quality benchmarks for coated webs, glass and metal products. With coatings becoming increasingly thin and applied within tight tolerance limits, the ability to measure accurate, precise, and uniform layer thickness during production allows manufacturers to capture in-process defects and eliminate product waste. Sensory Analytics' innovative technology reduces scrap and coating use for material savings, enhances line utilization to increase saleable product yield, improves production throughput and improves overall product quality to reduce customer claims for overall outcome improvement.

"Innovation is at the core of Sensory Analytics' value creation framework, with R&D taking the largest portion of total spend every year. With a focus on developing commercially viable technology solutions that meet unsolved industrial customer needs, the company has consistently created innovative SpecMetrix® product offerings that are properly aligned with evolving trends in end-market segments," said senior consultant, Isaac Premsingh.

ROI technology is a more reliable in-process thickness measurement method for metal coil coatings. This is mainly requested by architectural metal cladding, roofing, HVAC, appliance, electronics and lithium-ion battery electrode manufacturers. It solves the problems industrial customers working with metal were facing due to unreliable measurements of pigmented or opaque coatings using traditional methods. Sensory Analytics pushed the limits of conventional optical interference to create a new white space that has now become a standard in optical thickness measurement, solving unmet challenges and providing unprecedented levels of process data.

Premsingh further explained, "SpecMetrix® algorithms and software calculate coating layer thickness to provide precise coating thickness measurement data as output. It is the only technology that can provide a substrate-agnostic direct absolute thickness and basis weight measurement solution for all wet and dry coatings within the measurement range. This technology's diverse application and stage-gate efficiency have led to its wide-scale global deployment and subsequent commercialization and strong customer acquisition success."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed advanced products with innovative features and functionality that are gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

