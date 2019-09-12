Sensory Fitness Pumps Up Customer Service With AI from FrontdeskAI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontdeskAI, the leading developer of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for location-based business, is helping Miami-based fitness company, Sensory Fitness , expand services and classes without adding operational expense or reducing customer service quality. Since deploying FrontdeskAI's conversational AI virtual assistant in February of this year, Sasha for Fitness, Sensory Fitness has achieved annualized operational savings of $30,000, and an average of $1,500 a month in additional recurring revenue through new memberships. In the highly competitive fitness space, where customer responsiveness is oftentimes a key differentiator, the FrontdeskAI virtual assistant is fielding over 160 incoming calls that otherwise would have gone to voicemail. As well as impacting top and bottom line, this ensures the reputation Sensory Fitness has built for customer service is maintained as the company grows.

Sensory Fitness made a name for itself by offering a unique gym experience: placing equal emphasis on intense, heart-pumping workouts and restorative stretching and recovery. As the business began to expand, it required a solution that could enhance front desk operations by responding to incoming customer calls with the intimacy, personalization and quality that they had come to expect of the Sensory Fitness brand.

FrontdeskAI Sasha for Fitness not only answers calls in a natural human conversation style, it quickly and intelligently responds to customer needs such as appointment and rescheduling requests, and general information requests such as services and hours. The FrontdeskAI virtual assistant can easily be personalized in the brand tone of a company, and because it understands context, it never forgets a customer - remembering details such as when they last visited and service preferences. It is these benefits, plus the ability to seamlessly integrate with Sensory Fitness' booking software, that the company was able to achieve over $30k in annual cost savings while onboarding an average of 25 new customers per month who otherwise might have gone to an alternative service because their call went unanswered.

"Sasha for Fitness by FrontdeskAI service has maintained the quality and speed of our customer engagement, and it is accelerating the ease and speed with which we can sign up new customers: $1,500 in additional monthly recurring revenue speaks for itself," said Enrique Gomez, owner of Sensory Fitness. "And, while we did not deploy FrontdeskAI with the intention to save money, the ability to save around $30k in OpEx is an excellent bonus."

While AI deployments are typically associated with large businesses, advances in technology, and ease of use and affordability, companies such as FrontdeskAI are spearheading the movement to bring the benefits of AI to smaller local businesses, such as beauty, wellness and fitness storefronts. FrontdeskAI advanced conversational AI assistants are already deployed in hundreds of beauty, wellness, and fitness businesses and franchises.

FrontdeskAI Sasha for Fitness is available now. Visit www.frontdesk.ai for more information about the company's AI solutions.

About FrontdeskAI

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, FrontdeskAI AI creates AI solutions for the unsung heroes of the global economy – the small business. FrontdeskAI AI has democratized the AI market by bringing affordable and tailored solutions to the main street. The company is the fastest adopted AI solution for the salon and fitness studio industries. Embodied in 'Sasha', the most advanced AI-powered virtual front desk assistant, FrontdeskAI AI solutions deliver high impact productivity, efficiency, revenue and customer retention advantages within weeks of deployment.

Media contact:

Jack Ortner: jack@rainemakers.com

SOURCE FrontdeskAI

Related Links

http://www.frontdesk.ai

