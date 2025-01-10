Sensory Pioneer AAC Technologies Unveils Comprehensive Advanced Solutions at CES 2025, Raising the Bar for the Industry

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the way in sensory experience, AAC Technologies showcased new experiences in sensory interaction across visual, audio, and haptic aspects of the digital world at CES 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics and technology event. AAC's comprehensive solutions in smart automotive, acoustics, haptics, XR, optics, precision manufacturing, micro-motors, VCM, sensors and semiconductors were all on display. With a range of self-developed products and solutions catering to all devices and processes, AAC has once again set new industry standards.

AAC's acoustic solutions extend across a variety of smart devices, including smartphones, foldable phones, XR headsets, and laptops. At CES 2025, AAC presented several industry-first, self-developed solutions to elevate the acoustic experience for users. The coaxial speaker stereo solution has successfully miniaturized Hi-Fi technology. As the AAC's first full-frequency miniature speaker, the Ultimate Speaker delivers enhanced frequency extension for a broader sound spectrum and precise stereo positioning, and is now in mass production for leading flagship smartphones. The AAC ultra-clear speaker overcomes the constraints of typical laptop solutions by directly mitigating vibration at the source, achieving superior vibration reduction in limited space. Additionally, AAC displayed a range of commercially available innovations, such as ultra-thin speakers, Whisper speakers, and Combo solutions.

In the realm of haptics, AAC is committed to expanding the haptic ecosystem, delivering quality haptic experiences across a wider range of devices and applications. This includes RichTap AI Vibration Solutions for mobile phones, RichTap Watch Solutions, RichTap Gaming Console Solutions, and innovative Side Button Solutions, all providing an integrated hardware-software experience with high-quality haptics for users. A highlight of the event was AAC's introduction of a compact yet powerful linear actuator. Additionally, the Auto Flip solution for foldable phones offers a new way to interact with mobile devices. The showcase also featured micro high-thrust stepper motors and high-precision coreless motors, enhancing the capabilities and user experience of robots.

In the micro-motor sector, AAC has launched a variety of high-performance rotary motors and innovative composite drive modules. These solutions encompass finger actuators tailored for robotic dexterous hands, as well as rotary and linear actuators for joints and moving parts. Their applications span across a wide array of devices, including smartphones, game controllers, AR/VR glasses, and robots. These advancements are primed to boost the user experience of smart devices.

In the VCM domain, AAC showcased optical stabilization and telephoto solutions, enhancing the photography experience for smartphones, tablets, and computers. With decades of acoustic expertise, AAC's voice coil motor design and production processes are industry-leading, and highly automated production ensures consistent product performance.

In precision manufacturing, AAC has extensive experience in consumer electronics components, thermal management, folding phone hinges, and antennas, all of which are in the industry's top tier. The LHP VC cooling technology features a gas-liquid separation channel, enabling a smooth unidirectional heat conduction circuit and improving cooling efficiency.

In optics, AAC Optics covers the development and production of WLG glass lenses, optical lenses, camera modules, and micro-nano optical components. Its self-developed WLG glass lenses and hybrid glass-plastic lens products are industry-leading, offering superior performance in refractive index, dispersion, reliability, and thermal stability, and are capable of mass production. Additionally, AMOT, a new subsidiary of AAC Optics (formerly CDA), exhibited a range of diffractive optical elements and AR-HUD light diffusers suitable for automotive, robotic vacuum cleaners, projection, XR, and other fields.

In the XR field, AAC offers high-quality VR Pancake optical modules, a single-layer full-color diffractive optical waveguide developed with Dispelix, and compact full-color Micro LED optical modules. Notably, high-end AR and AI smart glasses for leading clients globally have successfully achieved mass production, integrating AAC's self-developed comprehensive AI smart glasses solutions with high-performance computing platforms, superior video performance, high-quality audio, and excellent audio pickup capabilities. This outstanding performance is attributed to AAC's vertical integration of components that enhance user sensory experiences, such as cameras, speakers, and audio pickup solutions.

In the sensors and semiconductors sector, AAC highlighted products such as the 70dB+ high-performance analog microphone, Windtalker digital microphone, bone conduction microphone, and hearing aid microphone. For MEMS speakers, the SOPRANO PRO made its market debut, featuring a smaller size and improved performance compared to the previous models. The VACC product also made its debut, known for its low noise and high integration, making it suitable for TWS and automotive road noise cancellation systems. Additionally, the showcase included high-precision barometric and waterproof pressure sensors, as well as combo units that integrate analog/digital microphones and pressure sensors, along with a full suite of RF modules. AAC continues to provide competitive services in consumer electronics, automotive, smart wearables, robotics, and IoT, creating a premium consumer experience.

For smart automotive, AAC introduced its next-generation cockpit experience solutions, providing comprehensive audio, visual, and haptic solutions for automakers and Tier-1 smart car suppliers. In the realm of automotive acoustics, AAC set up a state-of-the-art 7.1.4 listening room at the event, showcasing its self-developed advanced automotive audio algorithms such as Independent Sound Zones, NLC PRO (distortion suppression), Audio Track Separation, Virtual Surround (Plus), Virtual Venue, and 3D Chime. In collaboration with Premium Sound Solutions (PSS), a world-leading provider in acoustic components and sound systems, AAC has presented an array of top-tier offerings, including automotive speaker products and solutions, which garnered significant attention. In terms of automotive haptics, the RichTap haptic seat solution made its debut, offering multi-modal interaction experiences. This enhances driving alerts, entertainment, engine simulation, and meditation spaces, providing a more peaceful and personalized experience. For automotive optics, AAC showcased its full range of automotive lenses and camera modules, delivering comprehensive visual solutions to ensure safety and intelligent driving. AAC also presented a variety of automotive-grade microphones and modules, catering to diverse in-car and out-of-car voice interaction scenarios, thereby enhancing the in-vehicle voice experience. Furthermore, AAC displayed three high-performance MEMS Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) modules, offering high precision and stability for advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving. The event also featured automotive motor products, including linear control braking and steering motors, as well as seat brushless motors, which significantly improve the driving experience.

AAC Technologies is dedicated to creating sensory experiences that are accessible and enjoyable for all. Over the past three decades, AAC has consistently focused on innovation, aiming to enhance sensory experiences for a broader audience. The company has now established itself as a leader in sensory experience solutions, with 18 global R&D centers and over 14,000 patent applications. AAC has a strong competitive edge in various fields, including acoustics, optics, haptics, sensors and semiconductors, and precision manufacturing. Moving forward, AAC will continue to leverage its leadership to make digital experiences more realistic and immersive, particularly in terms of visual, audio, and tactile aspects, and to provide a more comfortable and effortless driving experience in the era of smart technology.

