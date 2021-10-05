Sensory Releases Speech Recognition for Children

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensory Inc., a recognized leader for Edge AI, announces the immediate availability of custom trained speech recognition models that understand the unique linguistic patterns associated with children's speech. The new recognizer designed for kids' voices, supports both Sensory's TrulyHandsfree phrase spotting technology and TrulyNatural large vocabulary continuous speech recognizer. With this technology advancement developers of apps, children's toys, kid's wearables, and education technology can implement voice control technology with unparalleled accuracy and privacy due to Sensory's AI-on-the-edge architecture.

Accurately recognizing children's speech is challenging because it differs from adult speech in many ways. A scarcity of available training data makes this problem even more difficult to solve. Over many years Sensory collected and analyzed significant amounts of children's speech to better understand and model the specifics of how children talk. Initial testing on a corpus of spontaneous kid's speech, reveals up to a 33% reduction in word error rate, when compared to an adult speech recognition model.

"Sensory has some of most talented technologists in the speech industry," stated Todd Mozer, CEO at Sensory. "We challenged the team to create a private and accurate recognizer for kid's speech and they delivered. This opens up new and fun voice enabled products for kids of all ages."

Generalplus Technology, headquartered in Taiwan, is a worldwide supplier of integrated circuits for speech and toys. They have shipped millions of products with voice control. "Sensory's new kid's speech recognition has already been integrated into several of our ICs and we are seeing strong interest from our customers," said Jacky Chen, marketing manager at Generalplus.

Developers can now access child speech models, as well as Sensory's industry-leading adult speech models, within Sensory's VoiceHub developer portal. The flexibility of VoiceHub enables direct export to many supported DSP and microcontroller formats, including the newly added Generalplus ICs.

About Sensory

Sensory Inc. creates a safer and superior UX through vision and voice technologies. Sensory's technologies are widely deployed in consumer electronics applications including mobile phones, automotive, wearables, toys, IoT, PC's, medical products and various home electronics. Sensory's product line includes TrulyHandsfree voice control, TrulySecure biometric authentication, and TrulyNatural large vocabulary natural language embedded speech recognition. Sensory's technologies have shipped in over three billion units of leading consumer products.

Media Contacts:

Michael A. Farino

New Era Communications

[email protected]

(949) 346-1984

SOURCE Sensory Inc.

Related Links

https://www.sensory.com/

