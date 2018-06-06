Sensory Retail Experience Opening on Newbury Street to Introduce Boston to the Roots Brand

Much of the 3,250 square-foot gallery-style retail space is dedicated to a sensory shopping experience, uniting cabin life to city life, and is divided into five one-of-a-kind artfully curated vignettes, each telling a unique story of the brand's DNA. Rather than ask consumers to stand behind the ropes, Roots is inviting consumers to engage with the brand through sight, sound, touch, and feel while learning about the origins and heritage of Roots. The vignettes highlight key product stories around the acclaimed Roots Original Salt & Pepper Sweats, the Cooper Beaver Collection, the Hand-crafted Leather Collection, the Seasonal Fleece Collection, and the Cabin Collection. Installations will be regularly refreshed with a reset to launch a new season or campaign. The Newbury location pays tribute to the distinct and unique flavor of Roots. It supports the brand's continued commitment to building retail hubs where consumers engage with the brand in unprecedented ways and can extend their experience by shopping in-store or online.

"We are thrilled to make a home in Boston and open our first retail experience in the heart of the city," said Jim Gabel, President and CEO of Roots. "Our new brand activation Center has never been done by Roots before. It represents an exciting moment for the brand, as we facilitate deeper consumer engagement with our story. Uncompromising craftsmanship is at the core of everything we do, and this store offers the best of the Roots brand. We wanted to launch our U.S. expansion project in Boston first by bringing a unique and immersive retail experience to the community. New England, and more specifically Boston, is a perfect fit for our brand."

Shoppers will be able to place their order at the Roots Sweat Bar and personalize their very own handcrafted leather bags and Awards Jackets at the Leather Customization Workshop with a selection of badges and patches exclusive to the Boston area stores.

Roots Ambassadors will be on hand at the Newbury Street location from Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. to engage with local creatives and friends of the brand. Roots has additional Boston area store openings planned for June, 2018, including locations at The Natick Mall on June 28 and Market Street Lynnfield on June 30.

To learn more about Roots, please visit The Roots Press Room and roots.com. Keep up-to-date on all of the latest Roots news on Instagram @RootsCanada, on Twitter @RootsCanada, and on Facebook.com/Roots.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is an authentic outdoor lifestyle brand with a rich Canadian heritage and portfolio of premium apparel, hand-crafted leather goods, footwear and accessories. Roots delivers products to customers through its store network, online platform and international partnerships. As of February 3, 2018, Roots' integrated omni-channel footprint included 116 company retail stores in Canada, three company retail stores in the United States, 110 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 32 partner-operated stores in China and a global e-commerce platform. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensory-retail-experience-opening-on-newbury-street-to-introduce-boston-to-the-roots-brand-300660645.html

SOURCE Roots Corporation

Related Links

http://www.roots.com

