SenSource Launches Automated Face Mask Detection System

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In many places across the US and globally, wearing a face mask is no longer an option, it is required when in public. As state governments make more strict mask mandates, it's up to businesses to enforce them or face penalties and even potential shutdowns. Understanding the pressures many businesses face with enforcing face mask-wearing, SenSource is releasing its latest SafeSpace solution, an automated face mask detection system.

The face mask detection system utilizes SenSource's industry-leading smart sensors to detect the absence or presence of a face covering. Paired with the Vea Analytics Platform, the sensors communicate data to a customer-facing smart TV or tablet to display a green "enter" sign or a red "mask required" sign. It automates the task of monitoring mask wearers, eliminating the need for a staff member at the entrance, avoiding potentially uncomfortable or inconvenient encounters.

As for enforcing customers to wear masks, if one is not detected, the sign turns red and an optional audible alarm will alert the customer that a face mask is required. In addition, a text alert can be sent to the shift supervisor or key personnel to seek out the customer should further action be needed. A video showcasing the system and how it works can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-j7Wz0vtfY

The highly accurate smart sensors will detect the presence of a variety of face-covering colors, patterns and styles including medical masks, fabric masks, gaiters, and scarves. The sensors use 3D stereo video technology and are mounted to the ceiling, meaning no personally identifiable data is collected. Face Mask Detection is the second feature added to SenSource's SafeSpace Covid-19 solutions suite. It can be used in conjunction with the SafeSpace Occupancy Monitoring solution, which helps locations keep tabs of its occupancy in real-time. The same sensor can count customers for occupancy metrics as well as detect face masks. Current customers using Occupancy Monitoring can quickly and easily add Face Mask Detection, and new customers can be up and running within a week or two.

SenSource's SafeSpace solutions are continually evolving to meet businesses' needs to safely remain open. Whether mandates are given by a government official or a corporate leader, businesses such as grocery stores, apparel retailers, restaurants and bars need to respond quickly. Learn more about SenSource's Face Mask Detection at https://www.sensourceinc.com/face-mask-detection

