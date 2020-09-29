SenSource Supplies People Counting Technologies to Uncover Vintage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplying customers with one-of-a-kind items is the mission of Uncover Vintage, a popular vintage clothing store in Cleveland, Ohio. A second mission quickly emerged after opening their doors in the midst of a pandemic; harnessing customer foot traffic. The clothing store has seen its popularity rise since opening, with no signs of slowing down.

Despite the challenges of opening a brick-and-mortar store in the midst of COVID-19, Uncover Vintage has thrived, to the point owner Max Quinn was forced to take a step back and analyze the store's performance. "Not only were there occupancy restrictions due to COVID-19, we also had to look at how we were operating, and we wanted our customer activity to drive any decisions we made."

Monitoring the real-time occupancy in the store was the first step that led Quinn to SenSource, a tech company based in nearby Youngstown, Ohio. "I wanted an easy way to track the store's occupancy, to make sure I was staying within the Governor's guidelines. SenSource's SafeSpace solution seemed like the perfect fit. They work with major companies, but also have the capacity to work with smaller stores too."

For SenSource, this was nothing new. "We have stayed busy throughout the pandemic, helping retailers stay open by monitoring their occupancy with SafeSpace," SenSource's GM Dan Aluise noted. "We have worked with several prominent brands, rolling out our offerings at several 200+ location chains, but have also added numerous new clients in single store locations, like Uncover Vintage."

While the immediate need for occupancy monitoring was met with SafeSpace, Quinn wanted to maximize his investment in the SenSource People Counting Sensor and software by leveraging the data collected. "We wanted customer behavior to shape our decisions. Using the data, we have honed our business hours. For example we now open on Mondays despite being previously closed."

SenSource stores the data on its cloud-based software, Vea, which allows Quinn to log in and view dashboards to see how the store is handling its occupancy loads.

Uncover Vintage's popularity continues to grow and Quinn is excited for the future. "We just secured our second location and hope to open for the holiday season. We will be installing SenSource sensors in the new location so we can cross-compare between stores and continue to improve."

Watch a video showcasing Uncover Vintage's use of SenSource products: https://youtu.be/8IGOi5x7BpQ

About Uncover Vintage

Uncover Vintage is a vintage clothing store in Cleveland, Ohio. Specializing in vintage apparel and accessories, Uncover Vintage provides one-of-a-kind items that each tell its own unique story.

About SenSource

SenSource is committed to providing innovative people counting technology solutions that enable its global clients to make better business decisions.

