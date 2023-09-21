Senstar Showcases Innovative Multi-Sensing Detection System for Full Situational Awareness at Global Security Exchange (GSX)

News provided by

Senstar Technologies Ltd.

21 Sep, 2023, 09:08 ET

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, announced the introduction of Senstar MultiSensor™ at last week's Global Security Exchange (GSX) show in Dallas.

"Senstar is excited to show Senstar MultiSensor™, an AI-based intrusion detection system that uses an embedded sensor fusion engine to intelligently synthesize data from multiple sensing technologies", said Jeremy Weese, Senstar's Chief Technology Officer.  "The system includes short-range radar, PIR, accelerometer, high frequency vibration, and image sensors."

The system provides a Probability of Detection (Pd) far exceeding that of traditional sensors while eliminating nearly 100% of nuisance alarms. With real-time location tracking and ground-level image capture capabilities, security personnel obtain a wider context of events as they occur, thereby enabling the right decisions at exactly the right time.

"Senstar MultiSensor is a real game changer and another example of how Senstar continues to innovate in this industry," stated Fabien Haubert, interim Chief Executive Officer of Senstar Technologies. "Conventional sensor technologies focus on detecting specific physical phenomena, and by themselves do not take into account the full context in which an event is occurring. With Senstar MultiSensor, we can provide complete and precise situational awareness for each event to make the best decision."

Senstar MultiSensor is the culmination of over 40 years of experience working with customers and the real challenges they face with intrusion detection. This groundbreaking new system is unlike anything else on the market.

The new solution captured a lot of interest from GSX show attendees. It will be on display at Senstar's upcoming events at APS in Paris and Security Canada Central in Toronto.

About Senstar Technologies

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors buried sensors , and above ground sensors ), intelligent video-management video analytics , and access control , Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities logistics correction facilities, and energy markets.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstartechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general.

For more information:

Senstar Technologies:

Tomer Hay

Chief Financial Officer

 

Tel: +972-74-794-5200

[email protected]  

IR Contact:

Kim Rogers

Managing Partner

Hayden IR

+1 541-904-5075

Kim@HaydenIR 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713105/Senstar_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Senstar Technologies Ltd.

Also from this source

Senstar Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Senstar Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.