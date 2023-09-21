Senstar Showcases Innovative Multi-Sensing Detection System for Full Situational Awareness at Global Security Exchange (GSX)

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, announced the introduction of Senstar MultiSensor™ at last week's Global Security Exchange (GSX) show in Dallas.

"Senstar is excited to show Senstar MultiSensor™, an AI-based intrusion detection system that uses an embedded sensor fusion engine to intelligently synthesize data from multiple sensing technologies", said Jeremy Weese, Senstar's Chief Technology Officer. "The system includes short-range radar, PIR, accelerometer, high frequency vibration, and image sensors."

The system provides a Probability of Detection (Pd) far exceeding that of traditional sensors while eliminating nearly 100% of nuisance alarms. With real-time location tracking and ground-level image capture capabilities, security personnel obtain a wider context of events as they occur, thereby enabling the right decisions at exactly the right time.

"Senstar MultiSensor is a real game changer and another example of how Senstar continues to innovate in this industry," stated Fabien Haubert, interim Chief Executive Officer of Senstar Technologies. "Conventional sensor technologies focus on detecting specific physical phenomena, and by themselves do not take into account the full context in which an event is occurring. With Senstar MultiSensor, we can provide complete and precise situational awareness for each event to make the best decision."

Senstar MultiSensor is the culmination of over 40 years of experience working with customers and the real challenges they face with intrusion detection. This groundbreaking new system is unlike anything else on the market.

The new solution captured a lot of interest from GSX show attendees. It will be on display at Senstar's upcoming events at APS in Paris and Security Canada Central in Toronto.

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors , buried sensors , and above ground sensors ), intelligent video-management , video analytics , and access control , Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities , logistics , correction facilities , and energy markets.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstartechnologies.com .

