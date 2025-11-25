Senstar Technologies Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

OTTAWA, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Third Quarter 2025 Summary:

(Third quarter 2025 results for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024)

Revenue of $9.5 million with gross margin of 67.3% compared to $9.7 million and 68.0%, respectively in the third quarter of last year. Year-to-date revenue increased by 8% compared to the same period in 2024.

Net income of $1.0 million compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of last year; year-to-date net income increased to $3.2 million from $1.0 million year-to-date in 2024.

Third quarter EBITDA of $1.3 million compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of last year; year-to-date EBITDA increased to $3.7 million, up from $3.0 million compared to the same period in 2024.

Ended the quarter with a sound and flexible balance sheet, including $21.7 million in cash and short-term bank deposits and no debt, compared with $20.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Mr. Fabien Haubert, CEO, stated, "Our performance year-to-date reflects consistent execution and continued expansion in our highest-value verticals. Core vertical revenues grew double digits in both the quarter and year-to-date periods, supported by rising investment in critical and non-critical infrastructure protection globally. We are gaining measurable share in Corrections and Energy, where our business development strategy is driving repeatable deployments and scalable account growth. Our Utilities, Transport and Data Centers momentum is strengthening rapidly with the increasing adoption of our advanced perimeter security solutions among both existing as well as rising new customers."

Mr. Haubert continued, "Consistant with prior quarters, gross margin remained above targets in the third quarter, underscoring the value of our differentiated technology and operational efficiency. With a robust pipeline, diversified geographic footprint, and a debt-free balance sheet with $21.7 million in cash, we are positioned to continue delivering sustainable, profitable business going forward."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Summary

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $9.5 million, a decline of 2.1% compared with $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter gross profit was $6.4 million, or 67.3% gross margin, compared with $6.6 million, or 68.0% gross margin, for the third quarter of 2024. The stability in gross margin is primarily a reflection of a well-balanced product mix.

Operating expenses increased to $5.2 million, compared to $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by general and administrative expenses, due to an exceptional consulting cost related to our strategic growth.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.1 million compared to $1.8 million for the third quarter of last year. The variation in operating income is primarily attributable to an exceptional consulting cost related to our strategic growth.

Financial income increased to $282,000 compared to financial income of $111,000 for the third quarter of last year.

Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $1.0 million, or $0.04 per share compared to $1.3 million, or $0.06 per share, in the third quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.3 million compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits were $21.7 million, or $0.93 per share as of September 30, 2025, compared to $20.6 million, or $0.88 per share, as of December 31, 2024.

About Senstar Technologies Corporation

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance, and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places, and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus on utilities, logistics, correction facilities and energy markets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario), which we refer to collectively as forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Senstar's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including the effect of tariffs imposed by governments in countries in which we operate and those risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Senstar's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and in other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by applicable law or regulation, Senstar undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024 % change

2025

2024 % change Revenue 9,500

9,701 (2)

27,602

25,518 8 Cost of revenue 3,108

3,109 -

9,157

9,200 (1)



















Gross profit 6,392

6,592 (3)

18,445

16,318 13 Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 812

1,300 (38)

2,612

3,342 (22) Selling and marketing 2,335

2,041 14

7,052

6,393 10 General and administrative 2,097

1,427 47

5,613

4,166 35 Total operating expenses 5,244

4,768 10

15,277

13,901 10



















Operating income 1,148

1,824



3,168

2,417

Financial income (expenses), net 282

111



221

268





















Income before income taxes 1,430

1,935



3,389

2,685





















Taxes on income (tax benefits) 424

650



140

1,653





















Net income 1,006

1,285



3,249

1,032





























































Basic and diluted net income per share $0.04

$0.06



$0.14

$0.04





























































Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net income (loss) per share 23,331,653

23,309,987



23,328,851

23,309,987









































Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net income (loss) per share 23,545,277

23,309,987



23,405,510

23,309,987















































SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS METRICS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)

























Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025 %

2024 %



2025 %

2024 %





















Gross margin 67.3

68.0



66.8

63.9

Research and development, net as a % of revenues 8.5

13.4



9.5

13.1

Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 24.6

21.0



25.5

25.1

General and administrative as a % of revenues 22.1

14.7



20.3

16.3

Operating margin 12.1

18.8



11.5

9.5

Net margin 10.6

13.2



11.8

4.0



SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)





















Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024



2025

2024

















GAAP income 1,006

1,285



3,249

1,032 Less:















Financial income (expenses), net 282

111



221

268 Taxes on income (tax benefits) 424

650



140

1,653 Depreciation and amortization (174)

(185)



(500)

(552) EBITDA 1,322

2,009



3,668

2,969

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)

















September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $21,538

$20,466 Short-term bank deposits 126

111 Restricted cash and deposits 6

5 Trade receivables, net 10,125

10,306 Unbilled accounts receivable 225

228 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,323

2,161 Inventories 5,562

4,957







Total current assets 39,905

38,234







Long term ASSETS:













Deferred tax assets 1,076

1,158 Operating lease right-of-use assets 348

528







Total long-term assets 1,424

1,686







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,623

1,328







INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 223

468







GOODWILL 10,722

10,360







Total assets $53,897

52,076

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)

















September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $2,372

$2,689 Deferred revenues and customer advances 2,724

3,044 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,880

6,433 Short-term operating lease liabilities 199

254







Total current liabilities 9,175

12,420







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 1,262

1,171 Deferred tax liabilities 548

443 Long-term operating lease liabilities 167

296 Other long-term liabilities 46

70







Total long-term liabilities 2,023

1,980















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Common shares - 39,748,000 shares authorized -





No par value, 23,331,653 and 23,326,653 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024, respectively -

- Additional paid-in capital 37,861

37,377 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (504)

(980) Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements) 9,256

8,442 Accumulated deficit (3,914)

(7,163)







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 42,699

37,676







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $53,897

$52,076

