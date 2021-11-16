Senstar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

YEHUD, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 10 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

($ in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020 Revenue 9,263 8,379

25,905 23,720 Gross profit 5,627 5,375

16,744 15,500 Gross margin 60.70% 64.10%

64.60% 65.30% Operating income 779 970

2,324 1,779 Net income (loss) (222) 616

9,597 1,208 EBITDA from continuing operations* 1,129 1,258

3,302 2,644 EBITDA margin* 12.20% 15.00%

12.70% 11.10% *Non-GAAP measure

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenues up 9% to $25.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with comparable period in 2020.

Net income increased to $9.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 up from $1.2 million in the 2020 period, reflecting income from discontinued operations

EBITDA up 25% to $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with comparable period in 2020.

As part of our growth engine for 2022 and on, we introduced the Senstar TC200 thermal-visible, dual-video detection camera for outdoor site security and announced our new sensor fusion engine, which synthesizes data from multiple sensors to generate actionable information and address nuisance alarms.

Completed a one-time cash distribution to shareholders in the amount of $1.725 per share (approximately $40 million in the aggregate).

Strong balance sheet with cash of $24.0 million (following the ~$40 million cash distribution), or $1.03 per share, and zero debt as of September 30, 2021 .

Mr. Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Senstar Technologies, said, "We delivered 11% revenue growth in the third quarter, as a result of our solid performance, especially in the APAC region, attributable to a large infrastructure contract that was announced in the second quarter of this year. Our US business experienced contract delays related to COVID, including our difficulty in fulfilling customer orders due to supply chain constraints that created a shortage of semiconductors. On a positive note, we increased our trade show activities this quarter and had numerous productive meetings at events in the US, Europe, and the UK. The upturn in our marketing activity increased our operating expenses in the quarter as business processes recovered from COVID restrictions. Opportunities to engage with customers face-to-face are helping to build our pipeline of new business for future growth.

"A key growth lever for Senstar Technologies is adding new products and enhancing our current product offering," continued Mr. Sharon. "This quarter we enhanced our PIDS offering with the release of our thermal camera, creating a powerful perimeter solution. We also released our game-changing Fusion Hardware-Software engine, which we anticipate will drive increased software sales and raise gross margins over time. Customer response to these new products has been overwhelmingly positive. In order to leverage the improving business environment in the APAC region and sustain our momentum there, we announced a new Senior Regional Director based in Hong Kong. These business drivers, in combination with our excellent balance sheet, positions Senstar Technologies to deliver growth, improve profitability and deliver value for our shareholders."

THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $9.3 million, an increase of 10.6% compared with $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in third quarter revenue was primarily due to a solid performance in the APAC region from a large infrastructure contract announced in the prior quarter.

Third quarter gross profit was $5.6 million, or 60.7% of revenue, compared with $5.4 million, or 64.1% of revenue. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a shift in the mix of products sold during the quarter, a higher cost of materials driven by global supply chain challenges and unfavorable foreign currency valuations.

Operating expenses were $4.8 million, an increase of 10.1% compared to the prior year's third quarter operating expenses of $4.4 million. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributable to increased sales and marketing activity compared to the 2020 period when there was slowdown in similar activities due to the global pandemic.

Operating income for the third quarter was $0.8 million compared to $1 million in the year-ago period.

Financial expense was $0.4 million compared to $0.1 million in the third quarter last year. This is due to the adjustment of monetary assets and liabilities, denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the operational entities in the group. At the end of each period, a change in currency valuation of monetary assets and liabilities is recorded as a non-cash financial expense or income.

Income from continuing operations was $44,000 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $533,000 in the year ago quarter.

Net loss in the quarter was $0.2 million or ($0.01) per share versus net income of $616,000 or $0.01 per share in the third quarter of last year. The net loss in the current period includes a net loss of $0.3 million from discontinued operations versus net income from discontinued operations of $0.1 million in the year ago quarter.

EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter was $1.1 million versus $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

On September 22, 2021, the Company made a cash distribution to shareholders in the amount of $1.725 per share, or approximately $40 million in the aggregate.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and deposits related to continuing operations as of September 30, 2021, was $24.0 million, or $1.03 per share, compared with cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and deposits related to continuing operations of $24.5 million, or $1.06 per share, at December 31, 2020.

* Tables to follow *





SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 % change

2021

2020 % change Revenue 9,263

8,379 11

25,905

23,720 9 Cost of revenue 3,636

3,004 21

9,161

8,220 11



















Gross profit 5,627

5,375 5

16,744

15,500 8 Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 814

875 (7)

2,797

2,965 (6) Selling and marketing 2,352

1,887 25

6,933

6,341 9 General and administrative 1,682

1,643 2

4,690

4,415 6 Total operating expenses 4,848

4,405 10

14,420

13,721 5



















Operating income 779

970



2,324

1,779

Financial income (expenses), net (416)

(71)



(619)

151





















Income (loss) before income taxes 363

899



1,705

1,930





















Taxes on income 319

366



1,724

428





















Income (loss) from continuing operations 44

533



(19)

1,502

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net (266)

83



9,616

(294)





















Net income (loss) (222)

616



9,597

1,208





















Income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests and non-controlling interests -

-



-

-





















Net income (loss) attributable to Senstar's shareholders (222)

616



9,597

1,208









































Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from continuing operations $0.00

$0.02



$0.00

$0.06

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations, net ($0.01)

($0.01)



$0.41

($0.03)





















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share ($0.01)

$0.01



$0.41

$0.03





























































Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per share 23,215,309

23,153,985



23,182,404

23,153,985





















































SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 %

2020 %



2021 %

2020 %

















Gross margin 60.7

64.1



64.6

65.3 Research and development, net as a % of revenues 8.8

10.4



10.8

12.5 Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 25.4

22.5



26.8

26.7 General and administrative as a % of revenues 18.2

19.6



18.1

18.6 Operating margin 8.4

11.6



9.0

7.5 Net margin from continuing operations 0.5

6.4



-

6.3







SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATION TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATION (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020



2021

2020

















GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations 44

533



(19)

1,502 Less:















Financial income (expenses), net (416)

(71)



(619)

151 Taxes on income 319

366



1,724

428 Depreciation and amortization (350)

(288)



(978)

(865) EBITDA from continuing operations 1,129

1,258



3,302

2,644





SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $23,933

$24,531 Restricted cash and deposits 27

10 Trade receivables, net 8,570

7,670 Unbilled accounts receivable 114

64 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,067

899 Inventories 4,978

5,325







Total current assets 38,689

38,499







Long term investments and receivables:













Deferred tax assets 1,604

1,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,410

1,703







Total long-term investments and receivables 3,014

3,374







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 2,075

2,080







INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 2,488

2,979







GOODWILL 11,465

11,507







ASSETS ATTRIBUTED TO DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 2,028

49,618







Total assets $59,759

$108,057





SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $1,791

$1,511 Customer advances 362

355 Deferred revenues 2,730

2,709 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,809

6,164 Short-term operating lease liabilities 343

460







Total current liabilities 12,035

11,199







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 1,746

1,624 Deferred tax liabilities 701

676 Accrued severance pay 641

644 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,146

1,335 Other long-term liabilities 256

285







Total long-term liabilities 4,490

4,564







LIABILITIES ATTRIBUTED TO DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 4,346

25,196







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -







Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020;

Issued and outstanding: 23,258,320 shares at September 30, 2021 and 23,163,985

shares at December 31, 2020 6,784

6,753 Additional paid-in capital 30,355

69,965 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,570

34 Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements) 9,341

9,104 Accumulated deficit (9,162)

(18,759)







Total shareholders' equity 38,888

67,097 Non-controlling interest -

1







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 38,888

67,098







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $59,759

$108,057











