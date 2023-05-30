Senstar Technologies to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Senstar Technologies Ltd.

30 May, 2023, 06:16 ET

RAMAT GAN, Israel, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading provider of sensing and information management solutions for the protection of critical infrastructure, will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

To participate, please use one of the following teleconferencing numbers. The call will begin promptly at 10:00 am Eastern Time; 5:00 pm Israel Time; 3:00 pm UK Time. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call commences and use the conference ID number 13739112.

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free:             1 877 407 9716

Toll/International: 1 201 49 -6779

Israel Toll Free:    1 809 406 247

UK Toll Free:        0 800 756 3429

The conference call will also be available via a live webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1618068&tp_key=655ad2ce49.

Replay Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1 844 512 2921

Toll/International: 1 412 317 6671

Replay Pin Number: 13739112

A replay of the call will be available on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, after 1:00 pm Eastern time through Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11:59 pm Eastern time, and available on the Senstar Technologies website at https://senstartechnologies.com/earnings-calls/.

About Senstar

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities, logistics, correction facilities, and energy markets.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstartechnologies.com.

For more information:                                                                      IR Contact:
Senstar Technologies Ltd.                                                                  Hayden IR                 
Tomer Hay, Chief Financial Officer                                                     Kim Rogers             
Tel: +972-74-794-5200                                                                       541-904-5075
 [email protected]                                                                  [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713105/Senstar_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Senstar Technologies Ltd.

