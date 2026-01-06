Sensura to Showcase Non-Invasive Health Monitoring Platform, Starting with Glucose, at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensura, a Singapore-based deep-tech company focused on next-generation health and wellness monitoring, today announced that it will showcase its non-invasive health monitoring platform, starting with glucose, at CES 2026, taking place from January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Sensura will be exhibiting at Booth 35301, Hall 2.

Sensura presents its non-invasive, hyperspectral sensing–based health monitoring platform at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

At CES 2026, Sensura will present a prototype non-invasive glucose monitoring platform featuring two complementary device form factors: a handheld device designed for fast, non-invasive spot checks, and a wearable device designed for continuous glucose trend monitoring throughout the day. Both prototypes are designed to deliver glucose insights without finger pricks or invasive sensors, addressing long-standing challenges associated with traditional glucose monitoring.

The handheld prototype is designed for both clinical and home settings, enabling rapid, non-invasive spot measurements through intuitive operation. The wearable prototype is designed to provide continuous, real-time glucose trend insights, helping users better understand how diet, activity, and lifestyle factors influence metabolic health over time.

"Long-term adherence remains one of the most significant challenges in glucose monitoring," said Hongzhi Zheng, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sensura.

"When monitoring is painful or inconvenient, people are far less likely to use it consistently. Our goal is to remove those barriers and make continuous health monitoring easier to sustain in everyday life."

Unlike most existing glucose monitoring solutions that rely on invasive sensors, frequent replacements, and recurring consumables, Sensura's non-invasive approach is designed to reduce long-term user burden while supporting sustained engagement. The prototype platform combines proprietary optical sensing technology, custom chip architecture, and AI-driven analytics to enable continuous data capture through comfortable, wearable form factors.

In addition to live demonstrations at CES 2026 at Booth 35301, Hall 2, Sensura will share its underlying technology architecture and product roadmap, outlining how the platform may expand beyond glucose monitoring into broader health and wellness applications over time.

"CES represents an important milestone as we transition from prototype development toward validation and strategic partnerships," Hongzhi Zheng.

"It allows us to engage with global healthcare leaders, technology partners, and the broader innovation ecosystem at a pivotal stage of our journey."

Following CES, Sensura's leadership team will continue discussions with industry partners and stakeholders during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

About Sensura

Sensura is a Singapore-based deep-tech company developing next-generation health and wellness monitoring solutions. Headquartered at the Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory at the National University of Singapore, Sensura combines proprietary optical sensing technology, custom chip architecture, and AI-driven analytics to enable non-invasive, continuous, and accessible health monitoring. Beginning with glucose, the company's platform is designed to support earlier detection, preventive care, and improved long-term health outcomes through wearable technologies intended for everyday use.

SOURCE Sensura Pte Ltd