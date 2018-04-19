Sensus Healthcare Expands International Business to Meet Rising Patient Demand for Non-Invasive Skin Cancer and Keloid Treatments

"Following our new partnership with Cellmark, the opening of our Tel Aviv office earlier this year, as well as Sensus' SRT-100 keloid treatment launch in China and market clearance in Mexico in late 2017, the Company's international efforts are moving full steam ahead in 2018, and our executive team is shifting to meet this growing demand for SRT," said Joe Sardano, Sensus CEO. "Not only are we reaching new patients in these markets who want a less-invasive way to treat non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids without surgery for a better quality of life, we're also continuing to build relationships with innovative minds in several booming aesthetic markets, due to the recent launch of our new Sensus Laser Systems. This is the time to watch Sensus, as we are uniquely positioned to offer a range of solutions to patients so that they look and feel their best from head to toe."

In his new role, Golin will focus on strengthening the Company's global business position by contracting with more independent distributors and attending more key industry events to showcase and display Sensus' products to the marketplace worldwide.

"The market potential for non-invasive solutions for both oncology and aesthetics is vast—hardly a day goes by that we don't hear from a patient who is seeking out our treatments for his or her skin," added Golin. "Given the simultaneous growth of Sensus' geographic footprint and product offerings, we're in a perfect position to meet this demand. We anticipate bringing Sensus' state-of-the-art, innovative SRT treatments to new territories and countries in the months and years to come, ultimately reaching more patients who are in need all over the world."

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., is a medical device company that is committed to providing non-invasive and cost-effective treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids. Sensus uses a proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is a result of over a decade of dedicated research and development. Sensus has successfully incorporated SRT into its portfolio of treatment devices, the SRT-100™ and SRT-100 Vision™. To date, SRT technology has been used to effectively and safely treat oncological and non-oncological skin conditions in thousands of patients. Sensus recently launched Sensus Laser Systems, three next-generation devices that showcase the latest in technology and function for the aesthetic dermatology market. For more information, visit https://www.sensushealthcare.com.

Media Contacts:

Caitlin Kasunich / Kathryne Hunter

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1241 / 212-896-1204

ckasunich@kcsa.com / khunter@kcsa.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensus-healthcare-expands-international-business-to-meet-rising-patient-demand-for-non-invasive-skin-cancer-and-keloid-treatments-300632802.html

SOURCE Sensus Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.sensushealthcare.com

