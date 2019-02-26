Sensus Healthcare Launches SRT University, an Online Portal to Support Physicians

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announced today the launch of SRT University, an online portal to support physicians using Sensus devices and technology. The new online portal provides physicians and their staff access to Sensus' depository of information related to superficial radiation therapy (SRT) and intraoperative radiotherapy (IORT).

"As we expand our course catalog, we strive to provide our physicians access to tools and educational materials that benefit their practice and positively effect patient outcomes," said Kal Fishman, Sensus Healthcare Chief Technology Officer. "Each education module addresses a different topic, such as radiation safety training to physics, and includes articles and videos related to SRT and IORT, our latest product offering."

Monica DiGioia, Sensus Healthcare Director of Clinical Application adds, "It is imperative that our physicians have a deep understanding of the science, technology and benefits underlying the Sensus platform, which in turn will allow us to achieve our goal of demonstrating the overall efficacy of our products with various patient populations across the globe."

Physicians that use Sensus devices can access the SRT University platform on the Sensus Healthcare site at https://www.sensushealthcare.com/srt-university/.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive, and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ robotic radiation oncology system provides targeted intraoperative triple-modulated radiotherapy (IORT) and Brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, with a single dose. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit https://www.sensushealthcare.com .

