Sensus Healthcare to Host First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on May 9, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. In addition, management will provide a business update and a discussion on recent and upcoming milestones.

To access the conference call, the dial-in numbers are 855-940-9473 (U.S. Toll Free), 412-317-5220 (International) and 855-669-9657 (Canada Toll Free). Please direct the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available through May 16, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free), 412-317-0088 (International) and 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free). All listeners should provide the operator with the following replay access code: 10130756. An archived webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a period of time at www.sensushealthcare.com.

About Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive, and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ robotic radiation oncology system provides targeted intraoperative triple-modulated radiotherapy (IORT) and Brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, with a single dose. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit https://www.sensushealthcare.com.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

SOURCE Sensus Healthcare

