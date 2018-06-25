Sensus Healthcare to Join Russell Microcap® Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell U.S. Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

"We are pleased to be included in the Russell Microcap Index," said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare. "We believe inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index will increase our visibility in the financial marketplace and potentially broaden our shareholder base as we continue to harness our SRT technology in effectively and safely treating oncological and non-oncological skin conditions and grow our aesthetic dermatology business."

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., is a medical device company that is committed to providing non-invasive and cost-effective treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids. Sensus uses a proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is a result of over a decade of dedicated research and development. Sensus has successfully incorporated SRT into its portfolio of treatment devices, the SRT-100™ and SRT-100 Vision™. To date, SRT technology has been used to effectively and safely treat oncological and non-oncological skin conditions in thousands of patients. Sensus recently launched Sensus Laser Systems, three next-generation devices that showcase the latest in technology and function for the aesthetic dermatology market. For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensus-healthcare-to-join-russell-microcap-index-300671355.html

SOURCE Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sensushealthcare.com

