BOCA RATON, Fla., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in the non-invasive treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with superficial radiation therapy (SRT), announces that Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare, will participate in a panel discussion, titled "New Treatments for Rare/Orphan Diseases and Oncologic Conditions," at the Cantor Fitzgerald Dermatology & Aesthetics Summit on Tuesday, June 19 at 2:00pm ET in New York. The Summit is being held at the Westin Grand Central Hotel.
Mr. Sardano's participation will not be webcast, but a copy of the Company's corporate presentation is available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.sensushealthcare.com.
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc., is a medical device company that is committed to providing non-invasive and cost-effective treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids. Sensus uses a proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is a result of over a decade of dedicated research and development. Sensus has successfully incorporated SRT into its portfolio of treatment devices, the SRT-100™ and SRT-100 Vision™. To date, SRT technology has been used to effectively and safely treat oncological and non-oncological skin conditions in thousands of patients. Sensus recently launched Sensus Laser Systems, three next-generation devices that showcase the latest in technology and function for the aesthetic dermatology market. For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.
Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensus-healthcare-to-participate-in-panel-discussion-at-the-cantor-fitzgerald-dermatology--aesthetics-summit-300664190.html
SOURCE Sensus Healthcare, Inc.
