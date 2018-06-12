Mr. Sardano's participation will not be webcast, but a copy of the Company's corporate presentation is available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.sensushealthcare.com.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., is a medical device company that is committed to providing non-invasive and cost-effective treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids. Sensus uses a proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is a result of over a decade of dedicated research and development. Sensus has successfully incorporated SRT into its portfolio of treatment devices, the SRT-100™ and SRT-100 Vision™. To date, SRT technology has been used to effectively and safely treat oncological and non-oncological skin conditions in thousands of patients. Sensus recently launched Sensus Laser Systems, three next-generation devices that showcase the latest in technology and function for the aesthetic dermatology market. For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensus-healthcare-to-participate-in-panel-discussion-at-the-cantor-fitzgerald-dermatology--aesthetics-summit-300664190.html

SOURCE Sensus Healthcare, Inc.