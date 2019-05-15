Sensus Healthcare to Present at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announced today that Joe Sardano, CEO of the Company, will present a corporate overview at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference on Thursday, May 23 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The conference will be held May 22-23., 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Mr. Sardano's presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sensushealthcare.com.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive, and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ robotic radiation oncology system provides targeted intraoperative triple-modulated radiotherapy (IORT) and Brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, with a single dose. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

