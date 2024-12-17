Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2024

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentage Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "we", "our") (Nasdaq: SNTG), is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. Through its China-based operating entities, the Company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The Company today announced its financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024. The following summarizes such financial results.

Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2024

Total operating revenue was $nil in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $82 for the same period of last year, representing a 100% decrease. The reason for the decrease in revenue was that the Company's existing business had declined while the Company attempting to enter into new businesses. the company has been adjusting and improving its products and services to enhance its competitiveness. These improvements require more time to be completed.





Net loss was $1.12 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with net loss of $1.08 million for the same period of last year.





Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.47 in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.46 for the same period of last year.

Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2024

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $43,366, or 4%, to $1,123,711 in the six months ended June 30, 2024, from $1,080,345 for the same period of last year. The increase was due to the following reasons:

Professionals consulting expenses increased by $122,525 or 30% to $ 534,675 in the six months ended June 30, 2024 , from $412,151 for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the company paying more for consulting services to third party professionals.

Provision for Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes was nil for the six months ended 30 June 2024, compared with nil for the same period last year.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.12 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with net loss of $1.08 million for the same period of last year.

Loss Per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.47 in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.46 for the same period of last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and restricted cash of $1.61million, compared with $2.26 million as of December 31, 2023.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.09 million, compared with Net cash used in operating activities of $1.01 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $nil, compared with Net cash used in investing activities of $537, for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activity was $0.43 million, compared with Net cash used in financing activity of $(4,709) for the same period of last year.

About Sentage Holdings Inc.

Sentage Holdings Inc., headquartered in Shanghai, China, is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own (the "Company"). Through its China-based operating entities, the Company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Leveraging the Company's deep understanding of its client base, strategic partner relationships, and proprietary valuation models and technologies, the Company is committed to working with its clients to understand their financial needs and challenges and offering customized services to help them meet their respective objectives. For more information, please visit the company's website at ir.sentageholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement.

SENTAGE HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of

December 31,

2023



As of

June 30,

2024





USD



USD

ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,262,881



$ 1,615,725

Restricted cash



26,127





21,101

Accounts receivable, net



284,628





132,049

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



9,118,909





6,720,283



















Total current assets



11,692,545





8,489,158



















Non-current assets















Right-of-use assets, net



72,939





29,133

Plant and equipment, net



64,472





57,395

Intangible assets, net



66,859





58,702

Long-term investments



1,000,000





3,500,000

Deferred tax assets



12,324





12,040



















Total non-current assets



1,216,594





3,657,270



















Total assets

$ 12,909,139



$ 12,146,428



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 5,985



$ 5,847

Lease liabilities



72,230





23,802

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



256,795





237,490



















Total current liabilities



335,010





267,139



















Non-current liability















Due to a related party, non-current



344,235





782,364



















Total non-current liability



344,235





782,364



















Total liabilities



679,245





1,049,503



















Shareholders' equity















Class A Ordinary shares, $0.005 par value, 180,000,000 shares authorized,

2,805,325 and 2,805,325 shared issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023

and June 30, 2024*



14,027





14,027

Class B Ordinary shares, $0.005 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024*



-





-

Additional paid in capital



55,327,858





55,327,858

Statutory reserves



166,038





166,038

Accumulated deficit



(43,363,848)





(44,489,252)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



85,819





78,254



















Total shareholders' equity



12,229,894





11,096,925



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,909,139



$ 12,146,428



* Retrospectively restated for one-for-five reverse split with effective date of August 10, 2022.

SENTAGE HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





For the six months

ended June 30,





2023



2024

OPERATING REVENUE











Prepaid payment network service fee



82





-

Total operating revenue



82





-



















OPERATING EXPENSE















Selling, general and administrative expenses



1,080,345





1,123,711

Total operating expenses



1,080,345





1,123,711



















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(1,080,263)





(1,123,711)



















OTHER EXPENSES



(1,623)





(1,693)



















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION



(1,081,886)





(1,125,404)



















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



-





-



















NET LOSS



(1,081,886)





(1,125,404)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(57,057)





(7,565)

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (1,138,943)



$ (1,132,969)



















Loss per common share- basic and diluted

$ (0.46)



$ (0.47)



















Weighted average shares- basic and diluted



2,376,764





2,376,764



SENTAGE HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the six months

ended June 30,





2023



2024

Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (1,081,886)



$ (1,125,404)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash and restricted cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



49,087





52,151

Allowance for Credit Losses



(2,902)





45,231

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



37,863





107,348

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



124,441





(101,374)

Lease liabilities



(44,191)





(44,473)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(97,547)





(19,443)

Net cash used in operating activities



(1,015,135)





(1,085,964)



















Cash flows from investing activity















Additions to property, plant and equipment



(537)





-

Net cash used in investing activity



(537)





-



















Cash flows from financing activity















Proceeds from (Repayment to) related party loans



(4,709)





438,129

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activity



(4,709)





438,129



















Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, beginning of period















Cash



3,805,135





2,262,881

Restricted cash



23,089





26,127

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period

$ 3,828,224



$ 2,289,008



















Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of period















Cash



2,724,245





1,615,725

Restricted cash



19,850





21,101

Cash and restricted cash, end of period

$ 2,744,095



$ 1,636,826



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



(63,749)





(4,347)

Net decrease in cash and restricted cash



(1,084,130)





(652,182)

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period



3,828,224





2,289,008

Cash and restricted cash, end of period

$ 2,744,095



$ 1,636,826



SOURCE Sentage Holdings Inc.