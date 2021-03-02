Sentara Health Plans Selects Jiva to Enable Rigorous Clinical Management at Maximum Efficiency

PLANO, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentara Health Plans has selected ZeOmega's population health management (PHM) platform, Jiva - to help improve clinical-management processes throughout their organization. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., Sentara Health Plans is the health insurance division of Sentara Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system offering plans through its subsidiaries, Optima Health and Virginia Premier. Collectively, Optima Health and Virginia Premier provide health insurance coverage to over 875,000 members through a full suite of commercial products.

"Jiva will help us improve clinical quality and safety by heightening our speed, accuracy, and breadth of health-information exchange," says Tom Lundquist, MD, SVP & CMO of Sentara Health Plans. "The streamlining and automation of communications will undoubtedly enhance member engagement. Jiva's flexibility will also allow us to quickly adapt to future regulatory changes and support our own strategic imperatives. We look forward to having a single platform that will help us grow, scale, and innovate quickly."

Jiva will enhance care delivery for Sentara Health Plans by using Jiva's Care Management, Utilization Management and Appeals & Grievances modules in addition to the following areas:

Medication Safety: Zeomega's powerful Jiva sentinel rules engine will manage and report opioid utilization through Virginia Premier's Patient Utilization Management & Safety program (PUMS).

Zeomega's powerful Jiva sentinel rules engine will manage and report opioid utilization through Premier's Patient Utilization Management & Safety program (PUMS). Jiva Community Care - Mobile Application: Face-to-face care planning with member review and signature in real time will allow completion of all requirements at moment of interaction.

Face-to-face care planning with member review and signature in real time will allow completion of all requirements at moment of interaction. Provider Services and Member Portal: Integration with Sentara Health Plans' member portal will ensure all team members receive the exact information they need, precisely when needed.

Integration with Sentara Health Plans' member portal will ensure all team members receive the exact information they need, precisely when needed. Social Determinants of Health: Jiva will identify and stratify social risks and vulnerabilities while offering recommendations for individual social care planning.

Jiva will identify and stratify social risks and vulnerabilities while offering recommendations for individual social care planning. Quality & Service: Jiva will track quality outcomes, care encounters, and care opportunities along with care plan compliance and incentive tracking.

"It's a privilege to partner with Sentara Health Plans to support clinical management while paying heed to organizational expansion," says Sada Rai, President of ZeOmega. "When these developments culminate, Sentara will be even more finely tuned and poised to react swiftly to future demands. We are proud to support Sentara Health Plans as a key influencer in the healthcare industry."

About Sentara Health Plans

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., Sentara Health Plans is the health insurance division of Sentara Healthcare, offering health plans through its subsidiaries, Optima Health and Virginia Premier. Collectively, Optima Health and Virginia Premier provide health insurance coverage to over 875,000 members through a full suite of commercial products including consumer-driven, employee-owned and employer-sponsored plans, individual and family health plans, employee assistance plans and plans serving Medicare and Medicaid enrollees. With more than 30 years' experience in the insurance business and 20 years' experience serving Medicaid populations, we offer programs to support members with chronic illnesses, customized wellness programs, and integrated clinical and behavioral health services—all to help our members improve their health.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability.

SOURCE ZeOmega

Related Links

www.zeomega.com

