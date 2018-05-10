Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations

Recognized for being on the leading edge of employing the latest technologies to continually improve patient care, Sentara RMH will leverage Omnicell's XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to help increase pharmacy efficiency, improve medication costs, and free up staff for more clinically-focused activities.

"As we look to streamline our pharmacy operations, XR2 provides the ability to downsize our equipment needs, while increasing productivity for our pharmacy staff," said Jamin C. Engel, Pharmacy Manager, Sentara RMH Medical Center. "XR2 also supports efficiency on the patient floor. We're able to place medications in patient rooms, allowing nurses to maximize their time with patients by locating medications more quickly and efficiently."

The XR2 system is designed to meet the unique and evolving needs of pharmacy operations through scalable technology that automates and streamlines critical workflows for storing, managing, and dispensing patient medications. The system uses robotic technology to eliminate numerous manual tasks, freeing up time for more value-added work.

"As technology and digital health continue to evolve, it is important to work with partners like Sentara to build solutions that not only support safety and efficiency in clinical care, but also improve job satisfaction," said Nhat H. Ngo, executive vice president, Marketing, Strategy and Business Development at Omnicell.

About Sentara

Sentara Healthcare celebrates nearly 130 years in pursuit of its mission – we improve health every day. Sentara is an integrated, not-for-profit system of 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, including a Level I trauma center, the nationally-ranked Sentara Heart Hospital, two orthopedic hospitals, accredited Sentara Cancer Network and the Sentara Neurosciences Institute. The Sentara family also includes four medical groups, Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance and ground medical transport, senior care, home care and hospice, nursing rehabilitation centers, ambulatory outpatient campuses, advanced imaging and diagnostic centers, a clinically integrated network, the Sentara College of Health Sciences and the Optima Health Plan serving 450,000 members in Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio. With nearly 28,000 employees, Sentara is strategically focused on clinical quality and safety, innovation and creating an extraordinary healthcare experience for our patients and members.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications and supplies across all care settings. Omnicell is revolutionizing the patient medication experience from hospital to home by empowering providers to keep each patient at the center of care. The Company's autonomous approach to medication management leverages a differentiated platform for hardware and workflow software solutions, real-time predictive intelligence, and performance-driven partnerships to help drive operational, financial, and clinical success for customers.

Supporting the highest level of patient safety is essential to excellent patient care. As a leader in medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, IV robotics, analytics software, and medication adherence and packaging systems, Omnicell is focused on delivering solutions for medication availability, affordability, safety, and adherence. Over 4,500 facilities worldwide use Omnicell® automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety.

Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions, used by over 32,000 institutional and retail pharmacies in North America and the United Kingdom, are designed to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

For more information about Omnicell, Inc. please visit www.omnicell.com.

OMCL-G

Editor's Notes:

All Omnicell news releases (financial, acquisitions, products, technology etc.) are issued exclusively by PR Newswire and are immediately thereafter posted on the company's external website, omnicell.com. Omnicell and the Omnicell logo design are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. All other brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentara-rmh-medical-center-partners-with-omnicell-to-enhance-efficiency-safety-in-central-pharmacy-operations-300646290.html

SOURCE Omnicell, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.omnicell.com

