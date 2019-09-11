SENTÉ Announces An Exclusive Co-Promotion Partnership With SCIENTIS For The US Launch Of Cyspera

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Scientis, a Swiss dermatology company dedicated to developing novel dermo-cosmetic solutions to address skin pigmentation concerns, SENTÉ expands its portfolio of physician exclusive skincare solutions in the United States with the introduction of Cyspera, a novel intensive pigment corrector formulated with Cysteamine.

Through this exciting new partnership, SENTÉ will bring aesthetics providers and their patients a broader portfolio of breakthrough skincare solutions to address both skin rejuvenation and stubborn discoloration needs.

"The addition of Scientis Cyspera to our portfolio of skincare offerings strengthens SENTÉ's commitment to bring innovative product formulations to physicians and the wide range of patients they see," noted Laurent Combredet, Chief Executive Officer of SENTÉ.

"At Scientis, we are dedicated to developing novel technologies to address skin pigmentation concerns. We are excited to partner with SENTÉ for the US launch of Cyspera®, the first topical pigment corrector formulated with cysteamine," said Jean-Francois Gouzer, Chief Executive Officer of Scientis.

Skin discoloration, such as brown patches or dark spots, has historically been more challenging to address in darker skin tones. Cyspera's unique formulation includes cysteamine —a naturally occurring biological compound that delivers powerful antioxidant activity with multiple effects on the appearance of skin discoloration—and provides patients with skin of color a long-term solution to even skin tone.

"SENTÉ brings yet another novel solution to the physician skincare market. Adding to SENTÉ's portfolio of products featuring the hydrating and skin renewing ingredient Heparan Sulfate Analog, Cyspera contains cysteamine to address the most stubborn patchy skin discoloration," explains Jeanine B. Downie, M.D.

For information about Cyspera and other novel skincare products available through SENTÉ, visit us.cyspera.com and sentelabs.com.

About SENTÉ

SENTÉ is a privately held specialty aesthetics company leveraging its expertise and foundation in biotechnology to deliver novel, science-based skincare products. Founded in 2007 and based in San Diego, California, SENTÉ is a recognized leader in the development of innovative and targeted medical skincare products based on glycosaminoglycans. Further information may be found at https://sentelabs.com. SENTÉ products are available through its exclusive network of physicians and medically supervised spas.

About SCIENTIS

Scientis is a privately held specialty dermatology company located in Geneva, Switzerland. Dedicated to skin pigmentation concerns, achievements have resulted in the discovery of novel active ingredients and procedures. Innovation projects are focused on melanogenesis inhibitors and inducers, and diagnostic and therapeutic devices in the field of skin pigmentation. For more information visit https://scientispharma.com.

