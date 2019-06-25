SENTÉ® Appoints Adelle Walker as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SENTÉ®, a privately held specialty aesthetics company pioneering the development of differentiated medical grade skincare products based on patented Heparan Sulfate Analog technology, announces the appointment of Adelle Walker as Chief Marketing Officer.

"Adelle has an incredible track record of challenging the status quo and turning insights into new opportunities and markets," said Laurent Combredet, President and Chief Executive Officer of SENTÉ. "Adelle is a tremendous addition to SENTÉ and I look forward to partnering with her as we further build SENTÉ's position in the exciting physician dispensed skincare market."

Adelle Walker brings to SENTÉ over 15 years of Dermatology and Aesthetics industry experience and is known for her work in building new markets with portfolios of products to take leadership positions. Holding US Commercial and Global Marketing positions at Allergan, SkinMedica and Syneron Candela, Adelle has deep roots in Medical Dermatology, Skincare, Aesthetic Injectables and a wide range of laser systems. As the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Adelle will take an executive leadership role in defining pipeline strategy along with internal and external portfolio planning. Her commercialization leadership will span across all facets on communications from marketing to professional relations, education and consumer promotion.

"SENTÉ is poised for breakout growth now that its novel Heparan Sulfate Analog skincare line has grabbed the attention of physicians and consumers nationwide. There are very few novel molecules in the physician dispensed skincare market, therefore when you have a distinct advantage as SENTÉ does, you can position yourself to grab a strong share of the market. The team is incredibly talented and I look forward to leading them to accelerate growth," says Adelle Walker, Chief Marketing Officer of SENTÉ.

About SENTÉ:

SENTÉ is a privately held specialty aesthetics company leveraging its expertise and foundation in biotechnology to deliver novel, science-based skin care products. SENTÉ is a recognized leader in the development of innovative and targeted skincare products based on glycosaminoglycans. Founded in 2007 and based in San Diego, California, further information may be found at SENTÉlabs.com. SENTÉ products are available through its exclusive network of physicians and medically supervised spas.

SOURCE SENTÉ