SENTE® Appoints Clint Carnell and Clement Gingras to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SENTÉ®, a privately held specialty aesthetics company pioneering the development of differentiated medical grade skincare products based on patented Heparan Sulfate Analog technology, today announce the appointments of Clint Carnell and Clement Gingras to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

"We are thrilled to have both Clint and Clement join the SENTÉ team," said Faheem Hasnain, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SENTÉ. "They bring tremendous expertise and validation to our company during this exciting next phase of growth. Clint is a high-ranking industry expert and will be a valuable asset in helping the company evolve into a major aesthetics contender. Clement has deep international operational experience, which should prove very valuable as the company explores international expansion."

Mr. Carnell has a successful track record as CEO leading public, private equity and venture backed companies over nearly two decades. He has been instrumental in the development of leading aesthetic brands including Thermage, Fraxel, Clear + Brilliant and most recently, HydraFacial where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer for private equity partners, Linden Capital and DW Healthcare Partners, owners of The HydraFacial Company. He brings a unique skill set in branding and launching consumer healthcare products through social media and direct to consumer campaigns. His early years were spent with Johnson & Johnson, Chiron Vision and Bausch Lomb. Mr. Carnell graduated from Duke University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree.

"I'm honored to join Faheem, Laurent, and the SENTÉ Board of Directors," said Clint Carnell. "The company has a highly differentiated technology, an experienced leadership team and a bright future as a leading medical skincare brand. I look forward to participating in positioning the company for long term success."

Mr. Gingras brings extensive expertise and a track record of business success from both the biotechnology and telecommunications sectors. He has worked extensively in Asia where responsibilities include oversight of operations in China and he has also successfully navigated the complexities of introducing new products into this challenging market. In addition, he has led teams in Japan and driven the engagement strategy for the wider region. He is the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer Asia for HUYA Bioscience International, the global leader in accelerating the development of novel biopharmaceutical product opportunities originating in China in worldwide markets. Mr. Gingras received a Bachelor of Science degree and Postgraduate Diploma in computing from Concordia University.

"I am honored to join SENTÉ's experienced Board of Directors," said Clement Gingras. "I am excited by the clinically proven, differentiated products in SENTÉ's portfolio and the opportunity for them to develop into leading global brands. I am looking forward to being part of the next phase of SENTÉ's growth."

About SENTÉ:

SENTÉ is a privately held specialty aesthetics company leveraging its expertise and foundation in biotechnology to deliver novel, science-based skin care products. SENTÉ is a recognized leader in the development of innovative and targeted medical skincare products based on glycosaminoglycan's. Founded in 2007 and based in San Diego, California, further information may be found at https://sentelabs.com/. SENTÉ products are available through its exclusive network of physicians and medically supervised spas.

