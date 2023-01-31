SenTech EAS / Europa Manufacturing Announces a Technology Integration Partnership with Axis Communications

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenTech EAS and Europa Manufacturing (wholly owned subsidiary), provides USA based inhouse design, engineering, and precision metal fabrication. Products include custom camera mounts, hardened cabinets to secure and charge police and corrections officer's body worn cameras, and tamper proof hardened enclosures for IP speakers and cameras – all engineered to custom fit Axis technology. Used by law enforcement, corrections facilities, cruise lines and the marine industry, government, healthcare and retail. Many products are in use at Axis Experience Centers (AEC).

The relationship with Axis began in 2018, working directly with the team at Axis Fort Lauderdale AEC, quickly expanding to working with other Axis sales regions, engineers, product managers and key integrators. Now supporting Axis and their integrators globally, recently supplying custom housings to be installed with Axis cameras on new cruise ships. The natural progression in 2023 was to become an Axis Technology Integration Partner. Axis is well known for its strong support and development of their partners.

"It's an honor to be affiliated with Axis, such a highly trusted company globally recognized for its innovative industry leading technology solutions with focus on environmental sustainability and employee well-being," said Richard Spagna, President & CEO SenTech EAS/Europa. "Our highly skilled design and manufacturing team has decades of experience working with robotics, aerospace, marine and electronics customers solving tough challenges every day. There is a tremendous amount of satisfaction in working with Axis to design and deliver new solutions."

"I am proud to welcome SenTech EAS/Europa into our Technology Integration Partner Program," said Drew Pacino, Business Development Manager at Axis Communications. "They have a strong team that understands the custom installation needs of Axis integrators, providing a better experience for customers."

All design, engineering and fabrication is done in-house at Boca Raton and Coconut Creek, Florida USA locations allowing SenTech EAS/Europa to deliver new custom precision fabricated solutions from concept to installation in a little as 60 to 90 days.

The newest solution is a secure charging station cabinet for Body Worn Cameras designed to hold up to 40 Axis body cameras while concealing the controller, power supplies and all cables. Used by law enforcement, corrections, and more.

"This is a well-designed charging station cabinet. It extends the ease of use and customer focus of the Axis body worn system making the docking procedure simple and smooth. It's with partners like this we provide the best solutions for our customers," said Fredrik Andersson, Program Manager, Enterprise & Partner Solutions, Axis Communications.

