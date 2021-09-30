Sentera is Bringing the Power of High-Quality Thermal Imagery to Agriculture

6X Thermal allows you to efficiently access the most advanced field insights and is fully configurable to fit your needs if you have already identified wavelengths specific to your research goals.

"As a researcher, it is critical to have confidence in the data you are collecting and discussing with your colleagues and collaborators," said Zach Marston, Ph.D., Principal Scientist at Sentera. "The 6X Thermal is radiometrically calibrated, providing you with repeatable measurements that will withstand the rigors of peer review."

The sensor features a 320 x 256 resolution longwave infrared thermal camera, four precision-filtered 3.2MP global-shutter imagers, and one 20.1 MP RGB imager, each with a dedicated, high-quality optical path.

"The FLIR Boson is an extremely capable thermal camera core and a natural fit to expand the capability of the 6X," said Nelson.

Sentera understands the need for data accuracy, repeatability, and ease of use. Our industry-leading agricultural sensors deliver the highest quality data without the headache. Have confidence in the data you collect and analyze with the 6X Thermal.

For more about the 6X Thermal and how it can help you take your research and analysis further, visit https://sentera.info/6x-thermal.

About Sentera

Sentera is the global technology leader for in-season data, analytics, and insights, deployed at scale. Sentera's products make it easy for users to integrate in-field data insights with the digital ag platforms in use by more than 80% of the growers in North America. Learn more about how Sentera delivers time-sensitive agricultural insights that optimize decisions and improve outcomes across the agricultural supply chain at sentera.com.

SOURCE Sentera

Related Links

https://www.sentera.com

