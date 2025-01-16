Sentera Unveils SmartScript™ Weeds, Formerly Aerial WeedScout, with Enhanced Features for 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentera, a leader in scalable precision agriculture solutions, today announced key updates to its Aerial WeedScout platform, including a rebranding to SmartScript™ for the 2025 growing season. This name change underscores Sentera's commitment to delivering actionable, prescription-driven insights that empower farmers to optimize their operations. SmartScript™ Weeds more accurately reflects the platform's advanced remote sensing capabilities and positions Sentera for continued growth, providing a solid foundation for expansion into areas such as disease and fertility management. The rebranding also highlights the intelligent new features and product enhancements for the 2025 season, including weed classification, weed size detection, stand counts, and seamless integration with John Deere Operations Center and other third-party tools—further enhancing weed control and operational efficiency for farmers and their advisors.

"Building on the momentum of the 2024 Early Access Program which saw significant advancements in remote-sensing capabilities, the 2025 SmartScript Weeds expansion reflects the direct feedback we received from farmers and agricultural advisors," said Brian Wenngatz, CEO of Sentera. "These enhancements are set to further enable more targeted, effective and scalable weed control strategies through delivering even more timely and precise weed status insights that inform spraying decisions, improve operator efficiency, and lower input costs."

Precision Weed Management Redefined: Know Before You Spray

The enhanced SmartScript Weeds platform is designed to optimize herbicide usage, enhance weed control and support sustainable farming practices. By precisely classifying and measuring weed size, the system allows for targeted herbicide applications and includes a tank fill guide, significantly cutting costs and reducing environmental impact. This precision not only enhances weed management strategies in the fight against resistant species but also improves sprayer logistics and field prioritization, ensuring that farmers are equipped for optimal field management and that advisors are equipped with the insights they need to deliver the best recommendations to their customers.

Advanced Compatibility and Expanded Footprint

The SmartScript Weeds platform sprayer execution files are fully compatible with a wide range of third-party nozzle control systems, including John Deere's ExactApply, Raven Hawkeye 2, and Capstan Pinpoint III. Broad, multi-brand equipment compatibility underscores Sentera's commitment to providing flexible, accessible solutions for farmers of all scales. The 2025 offering is poised to double the footprint established in 2024, reaching more farmers and more fields than ever before.

Seamless Integration with John Deere Operations Center

With its integration into John Deere Operations Center, the 2025 SmartScript expansion streamlines the push of prescriptions directly to farm management systems, with additional third-party integrations expected to be added in 2025. This seamless connectivity simplifies workflows and boosts the efficiency of spray operations.

Unparalleled Data Collection and Insights Reporting

Capable of collecting data at speeds exceeding 100 acres per hour, SmartScript ensures comprehensive field coverage with unparalleled speed and accuracy. The newly introduced Insights Report feature, accessible via Sentera's FieldAgent platform, provides detailed operation and field-level insights in a downloadable PDF format. This rapid data collection and reporting is crucial for timely interventions, which are key in controlling the spread of resistant weeds and maintaining optimal crop health as well as aiding in strategic planning for upcoming seasons.

New Stand Count Feature

The new Stand Count feature provides an additional layer of insight into field performance by offering valuable early-stage emergence and plant development data, aiding farmers in assessing crop viability, projecting yield estimates, pinpointing where additional scouting is needed and planning future planting strategies.

Expanding Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

Sentera is committed to expanding the reach of its cutting-edge precision agriculture technology through select retail distribution partners in the 2025 Limited Commercial Release. The SmartScript™ distribution expansion, supported by the Early Access Program, is designed to foster collaboration, feedback, and learning among all stakeholders, including agricultural retailers, custom applicators, partners, and farmers. This approach ensures that advanced weed control technologies are not only more accessible but also seamlessly integrated into the trusted relationships that farmers already rely on.

About Sentera

Sentera is at the forefront of developing high-tech solutions designed to enhance yield, reduce costs, and improve the sustainability of farming operations globally. Through continuous innovation and a commitment to technology-driven agricultural practices, Sentera is helping shape the future of farming. For additional information about SmartScript and other Sentera products, please visit www.sentera.com.

