Senthil Kumar Joins BNY Mellon as Chief Risk Officer

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon has appointed Senthil Kumar as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Kumar, who joins the company in July 2019, will report to Charlie Scharf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He will join the Executive Committee, BNY Mellon's senior-most governing body.

In this position, Mr. Kumar will oversee the firm's credit risk, operational risk, market risk and compliance functions and will continue to build its risk management and compliance capabilities, strengthening risk governance across the businesses, regions and legal entities.

"We are delighted that Senthil is joining BNY Mellon. He is an accomplished risk executive with extensive experience and knowledge of global financial markets and a deep understanding of the regulatory agenda. He will continue to strengthen our risk culture and capabilities, while partnering with our businesses in support of our growth agenda," Charlie Scharf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said.

Mr. Kumar joins BNY Mellon from Citigroup, where he has held a number of risk leadership positions since 2004. He was most recently Chief Risk Officer of Institutional Clients Group, and previously managed risk coverage for its Financial Institutions and Public Sector team and Alternative Investments. Prior to Citigroup, Mr. Kumar was at Samba Financial Group, Citi's affiliate, where he served as Head of Market Risk Management and then Head of Alternative Investments for the firm.

Mr. Kumar succeeds Jim Wiener, who moves into a new role as Head of Balance Sheet and Capital Strategy.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of December 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.7 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

